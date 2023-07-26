Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest compact foldable from Samsung, offering a flexible 6.7-inch internal display, a 3.4-inch external display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and much more.



Key Takeaways The Motorola Razr+ and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are both small foldable smartphones priced at $1,000, making them direct competitors in the market.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a smaller and lighter design compared to the Motorola Razr+, making it the more compact option.

While the Razr+ has an edge with its fully unrestricted outer screen, the Z Flip 5 offers a more modern and futuristic look with its cover screen design. The Z Flip 5 also has a better processor and potentially better camera performance.

Motorola's return to the small foldable market in the U.S. was a stunning success, and the Motorola Razr+ has earned a spot as one of the best foldables in 2023. Much of that success can be attributed to the large cover screen on the Razr+ that uses nearly all the space available. But flash forward a few weeks, and Samsung already has its answer to the Razr+ with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It's the latest iteration of the Z Flip lineup, and this foldable also has an expanded outer screen. If you're looking for a small foldable for your next smartphone, you're likely going to be choosing between these two phones. We've put together this comparison to help you figure out which thousand-dollar clamshell foldable you should buy.

Price, specs, and availability

Samsung has released new foldable phones each summer for the last half-decade, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 kept to that schedule. It was revealed in South Korea on July 26, 2023. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 remains at its $1,000 price point, but as has been the case in past years, there are some trade-in offers and other promotions that lower the cost. You'll be able to get the Z Flip 5 in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender colors from most retailers, but the Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow colors are Samsung.com exclusives. There are two configurations available: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage.

Motorola's Razr+ is already available for purchase now directly from Motorola and third-party retailers. It carries the same $1,000 price tag as the Z Flip 5, but some offers from the major U.S. cellular carriers can shave hundreds off that cost. You can get the phone in black, red, blue, and Viva Magenta. There's only one configuration of the Razr+, featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. If you're looking for a good deal on the Razr+, you can check out all the best ones here.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Moto Razr+ (2023) Brand Samsung Motorola SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED internal display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3.4-inch 720x748p external display 6.9-inch, 2640 x 1080, Up to 165Hz LTPO pOLED (main); 3.6-inch pOLED (secondary cover display) RAM 8GB 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB built-in storage and UFS 3.1 Battery 3,700mAh 3800mAh Ports USB-C Type-C port (USB 2.0) Operating System Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Android 13 Front camera 10MP selfie camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) Rear cameras 12MP f/1.8 main camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide outside camera 12MP f/1.5, 1.4μm (main), 13MP f/2.2, 1.12μm, FOV 108° (ultrawide/macro) Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax/Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 3.35 x 2.83 x .59in folded, 6.5 x 2.83 x .27in unfolded Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm (2.9 x 6.7 x 0.27in), Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1mm (2.9 x 3.4 x 0.59in) Colors Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Infinite Black; Glacier Blue; Viva Magenta Weight 6.6oz Infinite Black and Glacier Blue: 188.5g (6.64ounce) | Viva Magenta: 184.5g (6.50ounce) Charging Up to 50% in 30 minutes (25W wired), Wireless PowerShare 30W TurboPower wired charging, 5W wireless charging IP Rating IPX8 IP52 Price $1,000 $1,000

Design

Both the Razr+ and the Z Flip 5 are clamshell foldables, which means they fold horizontally to become more compact in your pocket. When closed, the Z Flip 5 gets as small as 3.35x2.83x0.59 inches and weighs just 187 grams. That's lighter and smaller than the Motorola Razr+, which weighs 188 grams and measures up at 3.48x 2.91inchesx0.59 inches. So, if you're looking for the absolute smallest foldable on the market, the Z Flip 5 is the way to go.

In terms of durability, it's hard to bet against Samsung. You could say that the company has had its fair share of durability issues, especially when it comes to foldable phones. However, you could also make the argument that Samsung knows how to make a durable folding phone because it has already experienced many of the ways they can fail. While Motorola isn't inexperienced in the folding smartphone market, Samsung definitely has the edge here.

Plus, the Z Flip 5 is IPX8 water-resistant, while the Razr+ is IP52 certified. That means that while the Z Flip 5 can withstand submersion in shallow water, the Razr+ is less suited for harsh conditions. Specifically, the IP52 rating means that the Motorola Razr+ is protected from water sprays less than 15 degrees from vertical, like splashes or raindrops.

Displays

Past models of the Z Flip lineup had a tiny outer screen that wasn't all that useful outside of viewing notifications and controls. That changes with the Z Flip 5, and it brings the phone up to speed with the Motorola Razr+. However, the 3.4-inch cover screen on the Z Flip 5 still isn't as big as the 3.6-inch panel on the Razr+. The two foldables take two different approaches to the expansive cover screen, with the Razr+ display fully surrounding the camera system and the Z Flip 5 display is cut out around the cameras. While your preference will determine which style you prefer, the Razr+ looks more modern and futuristic on the cover screen.

A huge part of the performance of these clamshell foldables can be attributed to the usability of their cover screens. If you have to open the main screen every time you want to do something, the foldable form factor can be more of a hassle than a help. Luckily, the Motorola Razr+ has an outer screen that is completely unrestricted, meaning you can do everything on the cover screen that you can on the main screen. While we don't know what kinds of limitations will be had on the Z Flip 5 just yet, we expect Samsung to seriously expand the usability of the expanded cover screen on their new foldable.

Surprisingly, the Razr+ and the Z Flip 5 have inner screens with the exact same resolutions. Both are 2640x1080 displays, but the Z Flip 5 is a 6.7-inch panel while the Razr+ offers a 6.9-inch panel. That means that the Z Flip 5 likely has a higher pixel density than the Razr+, but not by much. The Motorola Razr+ has a higher refresh rate, offering a 165Hz LTPO OLED screen, but it'll be nearly impossible for you to notice the difference between 120Hz and 165Hz in daily use. As such, the 120Hz variable refresh rate AMOLED panel on the Z Flip 5 will be more than enough. Both displays will look great, but remember that clamshell foldables have taller aspect ratios than traditional smartphones.

Performance and software

Both smartphones feature flagship systems-on-a-chip from Qualcomm, but Samsung's foldable offers the better processor, at least on paper. The Motorola Razr+ ships with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform, while the Z Flip 5 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip produced using the 4nm process. This custom chip is a tweaked version of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and in our comparison of the two standard Qualcomm chips, we found that the new model is headlined by a more powerful Adreno GPU. Plus, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip beat out the 8+ Gen 1 chip in multi and single-core benchmarks. This suggests that the Z Flip 5 will perform better than the Razr+ in benchmarks, but it probably won't matter in terms of daily performance. Both phones have 8GB of RAM, and performance in daily use should be comparable between the two top foldables.

Software is a serious consideration when buying a phone, and the choice between these two smartphones might come down to whether you prefer Samsung or Google's Android skins. Technically, the Razr+ runs Motorola's My UX, but that Android skin is basically stock Android with a few tweaks. On the other hand, Samsung's One UI 5 is a heavy Android skin that adds a ton of duplicate apps and other heft to stock Android. If you prefer a simpler software experience, you'll appreciate My UX a lot more than One UI 5.

When it comes down to battery life, both of these foldables will feature less than their traditional phone counterparts. With clamshell foldables, there is even less internal space available to fit in a large battery. The Motorola Razr+ has a 3,800 mAh battery, while the Z Flip 5 has a 3,700 mAh battery. In our review, we found that power users might not get a full day out of the Razr+, but the average person should be fine. We'll have to wait to test the Z Flip 5 for ourselves since the battery life could be worse than the prior Galaxy Z Flip 4, thanks to the bigger cover display.

Cameras

Small foldables don't typically feature impressive cameras, and this is usually one of the areas that is sacrificed for a compact form factor. The Z Flip 5 sports the same camera system as last year's model, offering a main 12MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization. That sensor is paired with a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and you'll also find a 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera on the inner screen. However, with the expansive cover screen, you'll probably just want to close the phone and use the rear camera system for selfies.

The Motorola Razr+ has a 12MP f/1.5 wide-angle main lens and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera sensor, but it struggles to adjust to different lighting situations. Our review found that the cameras on the Razr+ resort to night mode too often, artificially adding extra light where it isn't necessary. Since the main sensor has an aperture that is wide enough to let in plenty of light, it's unclear why the Razr+ does this so often. You also get a 32MP front camera on the inner screen that features a hole-punch cutout. However, aside from the night mode flaw, the Razr+ cameras are passable for a clamshell foldable.

Overall, we expect the Z Flip 5 to beat out the Razr+ in terms of camera performance, if for no other reason than the newer ISP on the custom Snapdragon processor, but we'll have to wait to get our hands on the device to know for sure. The Z Flip 4 offered a fairly good sensor last year, and it didn't bring some of the pain points that came with the Razr+.

Which one is right for you?

Until we get a chance to try the Z Flip 5 for ourselves, the Motorola Razr+ is still the best clamshell foldable you can buy. This foldable phone got the cover screen right, and it was the first to do so. You can do literally everything you can do on the main screen on the outer screen, which is a huge feature on a clamshell foldable. It's definitely possible that Samsung's newer processor and better cameras make the Z Flip 5 a more polished option for most people. However, we've tested the Razr+ firsthand and know that it is a quality foldable available at a competitive $1,000 price point.

But as we just mentioned, there's a case to be made for the Z Flip 5 to claim the best overall spot for clamshell foldables. With Samsung's longer software support, experience making foldables, and a big cover display, fans of the Z Flip lineup will love the new Z Flip 5. Not everyone wants to try a smartphone from Motorola as they retool their branding and image, especially since their software support can vary. You get a few guarantees from the Z Flip 5, and it's a great small foldable available at the same price as traditional flagships.