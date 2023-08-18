Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest compact foldable from Samsung, offering a flexible 6.7-inch internal display, a 3.4-inch external display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and much more.



Samsung's recent Unpacked event saw the launch of seven new products across four product lines, but the one that got the biggest improvement over its predecessor was undeniably the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which got a major cover screen upgrade.

We like the Z Flip 5 a lot, and we think anyone on the market for their first flip phone, or if they're upgrading from a years-old one, should consider the Z Flip 5 first. But the big question remains: do people who already own the Z Flip 4 need to upgrade? Or, to frame the question another way: would it be worth it for consumers to save some money and buy the Z Flip 4 instead of the Z Flip 5? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Price, specs, and availability

The Z Flip 5 is on sale now, starting at $999 at almost any retailer. In the U.S., this includes Amazon, Best Buy, and all major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. The Z Flip 5 comes in four colors: Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, but you can get it in Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow exclusively through Samsung.com. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Samsung is no longer selling the Z Flip 4 officially, but the phone is still listed on many retailers, oddly at the same $999 retail price. It should go without saying that no one should pay $999 for a Z Flip 4 right now. But a bit of looking around will see second-hand or refurbished Z Flip 4 for under $500.

The Flip 4 comes in colors like Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue, or Bespoke Edition colors, like Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, and Red. While the RAM is also 8GB, the base storage model comes with only 128GB of storage.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Brand Samsung Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED internal display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3.4-inch 720x748p external display Inner: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200nits peak;Outer: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.0 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery 3,700mAh 3700mAh Operating System Android 13 / One UI 5.1 One UI based on Android Front camera 10MP selfie camera 10MP, f/2.4 Rear cameras 12MP f/1.8 main camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide outside camera 10x digital zoom Primary: 12MP, f/1.8, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS;Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 123-degree FoV Ports USB-C USB Type-C (USB 2.0) Weight 6.6 ounces 187g Charging Up to 50% in 30 minutes (25W wired), Wireless PowerShare Wired: 25W;Wireless: 15W;Reverse Wireless: 4.5W IP Rating IPX8 IPX8

Design and hardware

The Flip 5 (left) and Flip 4 (right).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 received three major hardware changes over the Z Flip 4. There's a redesigned hinge that's more streamlined and allows the Flip 5 to fold completely flat without leaving the gap that's been on all previous Samsung foldables. The Z Flip 5 also gets a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip compared to the Z Flip 4's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The former improvement is long overdue, but I'm not going to applaud Samsung for fixing what rival brands fixed years ago. The SoC upgrade is also an expected update, so that, too, doesn't deserve anything more than a sentence here.

The larger cover screen is a transformative change and one that made me finally like the Flip series.

Instead, what makes the Z Flip 5 stand out is the third change: the much larger outside screen, which Samsung calls a Flex Display. Measuring 3.4 inches, the cover screen spans almost an entire side of the phone when closed, making the Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch screen look cramped. The Z Flip 5, by default, can still only show widgets on this outside screen, but the widgets have been redesigned to show much more information and allow for more interactions.

And that's not all. Samsung allows the Z Flip 5 to run apps in its full form on the outside screen with some settings tweaks (and maybe downloading an additional Samsung app). Doing so opens up the Z Flip 5 to do so, so much more than the Flip 4 ever could.

The Flip 5 (right) showing a calendar on its outside screen next to the Flip 4 doing the same.

All other components of the Z Flip 5 are nearly identical to its predecessor, from the overall shape and dimensions (the Z Flip 5 is a bit thinner due to the flatter fold, but not so much it makes a huge difference) to the camera and battery specs. For the most part, if you're using the phone unfolded, the experience between the two will be very similar. Even the button placements, like the power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor, are in identical spots. However, the flatter fold does improve in-hand feel and pocket-ability slightly.

The Flip 5 (bottom) is slightly thinner than the Flip 4.

That said, the Z Flip 5 does benefit from having newer versions of some components, such as UFS 4.0 storage instead of UFS 3.1 storage and the aforementioned newer Snapdragon chip. The base storage also doubles from 128GB to 256GB.

Despite the redesigned, streamlined folding point, the Z Flip 5's hinge still feels every bit as stiff and reassuring as the Z Flip 4's, and it keeps the same IPX8 water resistance rating to boot.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 cameras are identical to the Flip 4’s

Because the camera hardware is also identical, this means the photography experience is also very similar. The Z Flip 5's 12MP main and ultrawide cameras perform just like the Z Flip 4's, meaning they produce punchy images with great dynamic range that should satisfy most users. But for those who are pickier about mobile photography, the lack of a zoom lens and the relatively small sensors are still apparent. The cameras are very good for a flip phone, but if you care about mobile photography, these optics here won't come close to matching the Galaxy S23 Ultra's five-lens monster setup.

Close

Software and performance

When unfolded, the Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 4 should have identical software: One UI based on Android 13. Samsung's One UI for its Flip phones is slightly limited compared to the version on its Galaxy S And Fold phones. There's no DeX, for example, and the quick app switching taskbar that's on the Fold 5 isn't here, either. Instead, the software is just a streamlined, customizable version of Android, with the only noticeable jarring element being Samsung's insistence on having an app tray that scrolls horizontally. Otherwise, if you've used any other Android phone, you'll be at home here — One UI does not stray too far away from what's considered the norm.

Of course, that's when the phones are unfolded, operating as a normal smartphone. Close the phone, and the Z Flip 5 is just so much more capable. That larger outside screen isn't just bringing superficial improvements, like the ability to watch videos in a larger size. Instead, it completely changes how you use the phone. The Z Flip 4, in my opinion, is a phone that needs to be unfolded to do anything serious. When closed, you can only check the time and weather, and read some notifications. For any other task, you have to open it up, and for a heavy user like me, who unfolds the phone like 150 times a day, it gets old quickly.

Because the Z Flip 5 can display apps in full on its cover screen, I can actually respond to notifications or read entire emails. This means I don't have to unfold the Z Flip 5 as much. This is a fundamental improvement on the flip phone formula.

Elsewhere, the phone should be fast and powerful enough for most people, but the backside does run warmer than other Samsung phones, likely because of the smaller, thinner body not being able to spread heat as easily. This also means if you really push the phone, like if you're playing a graphically intensive game for over 20 minutes, or you're trying to put together a complicated Instagram Reel, the Z Flip 5, like the Z Flip 4, will run into occasional stutters. It's nothing that breaks the usability, but just expect a slightly slower experience than if you're doing the same thing on a Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Battery life is poor in both phones. There's no sugarcoating it: Samsung is still clearly sensitive and cautious about battery capacity in phones after the Note 7 incident, so it's leaning toward the conservative side. There are other flip phones with significantly larger batteries in a body that's roughly the same size. As it stands now, neither the Z Flip 5 nor 4 will last you a full day of active use. On typical weekdays for those with a set 9-5, the battery life should still be alright. But if your job doesn't require you to sit in one place, or if you're on holiday and spend 13 consecutive hours outside, neither the Flip 5 nor Flip 4 will make it an entire day.

Charging is relatively slow for both phones, too, so battery endurance and top-up speeds are both disappointments and where Samsung falls behind the competition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Z Flip 4: Which one is right for you?

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 should be the foldable phone of choice for most people unless they really, really need to save a few hundred dollars. Even then, there's no official discount on a new Z Flip 4 from Samsung or retailers like Best Buy right now, which are still listing the phone at $999. The only significant savings I see is if you go the refurbished or secondhand route, then you can find a Z Flip 4 for under $500.

But with so many trade-ins and other deals for the Z Flip 5, the newer phone is the way to go. It's just a flat-out more usable phone, and it's almost entirely due to the larger screen. It's a transformative change and one that made me finally like the Flip series, in fact. I was never a fan of Samsung's Flip series in the past precisely because I hated the need to unfold 150 times a day. The Z Flip 5 is a phone I would actually use.

If you really are strapped for cash but still want a flip phone, or if for some reason you like that the Z Flip 4 adds an extra step before you can play with it, then it's still here, and still quite capable in 2023 — provided you unfold it first.