Android users are well aware when July rolls around as Samsung's annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event reveals the latest offerings from the Korean tech commerce giant. This year's event brings us some highly anticipated gadgets, such as foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. For those who love the nostalgic feel of a flip phone, these lines of foldables from Samsung are some of the best phones on the market. If you're someone who has loved the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and have been keeping an eye on the latest news from Samsung, you're probably wondering what's new with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Is the new foldable worth the upgrade for you? Here's a side-by-side comparison of the two flip phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Price, specs & availability

You're able to get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 starting at $999.99 at Samsung.com, which is right where the company started the pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 when it debuted last year. It is also be available at major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon and on all major carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. Depending on whether you're opening up a new line or trading in a phone, you'll be able to save on your new Z Flip 5.

It comes in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender for the basic line of colors. The Samsung Exclusive options, which are only available on Samsung.com, are Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow. It will be available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage, depending on your desired amount.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 also starts at $999.99 and is available at all major retailers and on all major carriers. You can save $100 if you open a new line with any of those three carriers when you're purchasing on Samsung.com.

It comes in classic colors, like Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue, or Bespoke Edition colors, like Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, and Red. You can purchase one with 8GB of RAM and either a 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage option.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Brand Samsung Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED internal display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3.4-inch 720x748p external display Inner: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200nits peak;Outer: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery 3,700mAh 3700mAh Operating System Android 13 / One UI 5.1 One UI based on Android Front camera 10MP selfie camera 10MP, f/2.4 Rear cameras 12MP f/1.8 main camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide outside camera Primary: 12MP, f/1.8, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS;Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 123-degree FoV

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Design and display

One of the big differences in the design of the two flip phones is the larger external panel on the Z Flip 5. Many people complained about the lack of functionality of the outer screen on the Z Flip 4. But as we discovered during our hands-on with the Z Flip 5, this extra screen real estate will be handy to get more done without opening the phone. Samsung made changes and introduced a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz display on the outer portion of the phone. It should be noted that the actual viewable area is about 95% of that due to the rounded corners and camera hole of the folder-like design. The resolution is 720x748 with a 60Hz refresh rate.

This means that you can do more without having to open your phone. You'll be able to see more on the outer display of the phone, similar to the Galaxy Fold line of phones. The Z Flip 4's outer display is only 1.9 inches, so this is a sizable difference with more to look at. So the Z Flip 5 gives you a great upgrade. The display gap in the middle of the phone is virtually gone when it's closed, thanks to the new hinge design used for the Z Flip 5

The main screen specs remain the same between the Z Flip 5 and the Z Flip 4. Both have a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display with 2640x1080p resolution and a 120HZ refresh rate. There's no longer a distracting crease that shows up when the phone is open, though it may become apparent over time.

Both have a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone, and both can go into Flex Mode, meaning that they can fold 90 degrees and stay like that, making it useful for setting up a photo with a timer or taking a video call. They also both register an IPX8 water-resistance level.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Software and performance

The software for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is what we've seen in the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup that came out earlier this year. It runs on Samsung's One UI 5.1, the latest update based on Android 13. It is smooth and efficient with upgrades to language preferences, Photo Picker, a bigger navigation bar, and more. It's a more fine-tuned version of Android 12, which is what the Z Flip 4 runs on. There are not a ton of differences, but having more up-to-date software is a plus for the Z Flip 5.

The same goes for performance. The chipset for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, meaning it is faster and more advanced than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which the Z Flip 4 runs on. We tested both, and while single-core improvements were only slightly better for the Gen 2 for Galaxy, the multithreaded improvements were notable for the computational workload. So, you'll notice the upgrade with the faster chipset.

As I mentioned, both come with 8GB of RAM, but you can get 128GB of storage with the Z Flip 4, where you have to start with 256GB with the Z Flip 5. The battery is the same in both phones, which is more about the phone's clamshell design than anything else. Both have a 3,700 mAh battery, which lasts a pretty long time. But it pales in comparison to some other Samsung Galaxy phones.

Still, they offer wireless charging, wireless PowerShare, and a rapid charge feature, where you'll get 50% battery with 30 minutes of charging with a 25W charger.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Camera

Those that had wanted a large upgrade for the Z Flip 5 with perhaps a telephoto lens will be disappointed. They both have dual rear cameras with a 12MP main camera and a 12MP wide-angle camera. The wide-angle camera has a FOV of 123°. The main difference between the two phones is that the Z Flip 4 has a 10MP front selfie camera with an aperture of 2.4 while the Z Flip 5 has a 10MP front selfie camera with an aperture of 2.2.

Now, thanks to the new exterior panel, you'll be able to see much more when you're taking a selfie. That means you'll have a bigger view of your selfie and be able to set up your shot better. But all in all, the cameras are still lacking behind the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 phones.

When you zoom in to take a photo, the picture quality diminishes on both cameras. Until Samsung adds a sensor for higher resolution or a telephoto lens, this won't change for the Flip line of phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which is right for you?

While there may not have been many upgrades that some people may have wanted in the new phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has enough new bells and whistles to warrant your consideration. You'll definitely get more use out of the larger exterior screen, and you'll like the fact that you can open the phone and look at it without a crease, thanks to the hingeless gap.

The upgraded chipset for the Z Flip 5 gives it the edge in performance over its predecessor. The cameras are disappointingly the same as is the battery life. The updated software also makes the Z Flip 5 a more fine-tuned phone. It's worth the upgrade for those who love the foldable phone line, especially thanks to all of the great deals.

There is also so much to like about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, especially since the trade-in deals are fantastic across the board. If you aren't in need of the most up-to-date phone and want a foldable phone that offers you a lot of what the new one has, it's a great option. If you want to make the switch from a non-folding smartphone to a foldable, it's a solid way to ease back into the style.