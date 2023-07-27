Owning a very expensive phone like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a real treat, and it's really understandable if you're wondering if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is waterproof. So, if you're planning to go somewhere or take your phone where there's water, we have to bust your bubble a bit with a warning; the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is not waterproof. This phone is only water-resistant, meaning that it only can be submerged in fresh water for a short period of time before the phone gets damaged.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 isn't waterproof

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 isn't waterproof because it only meets the IPX8 standard. This standard is for water resistance. In Samsung's labs, the Z Flip 5 was tested in very specific conditions to meet the IPX8 certification. It was submerged in 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes and came out just fine. Again, this is fresh water, which has not been treated with chemicals or salt.

So, it's why we advise against going swimming with the Z Flip 5 or even going to the beach with it without a proper casing. Saltwater and water with chlorine in it can damage your phone and impact its water and dust resistance over time. The rating is only for sudden accidents where your phone might fall into a sink or a shallow body of fresh water. In any other situation, you risk damaging your phone badly.

Again, don't let the IPX8 certification fool you. Even though the Z Flip 5 meets this standard, it's not good enough for taking your phone into deep water situations. If you absolutely must, though, consider investing in a great Galaxy Z Flip 5 case that will cover up your phone's ports and keep it properly sealed and protected.

We hope we answered your question. You can check the Galaxy Z Flip 5 out with the link below. And remember, we went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, too.