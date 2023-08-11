It's only been a couple of weeks since Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, but the brand's devices have now officially been released, which means you can stroll into your local retailer to pick up a new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9, and Galaxy Watch 6. Of course, if you're not one to pop into a physical store, you can always find the devices online through Samsung direct, your favorite wireless carrier, or electronics retailers. While there were some phenomenal preorder promotions, Samsung hasn't taken its foot off the gas pedal and is still offering some strong discounts to celebrate its retail release.

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest flip foldable phone from Samsung, featuring a sleek design, improved hinge, and new larger external display. Although it starts at $1000, the brand is currently offering up to $600 in trade-in credit, which means if you have an older phone, you can take advantage of this promotion and score the Z Flip 5 for less.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best foldable smartphones out right now, with its large internal display, sleek and modern look, and improved hinge that allows the phone to close perfectly flat. The Z Fold 5 comes priced starting at $1800 but Samsung is offering trade-in credit up to $1000.

Tab S9

The Galaxy Tab S9 series comes in three different sizes, but each is powered by the same great Qualcomm processor. Right now, Samsung is offering up to $650 in trade-in credit and also throwing in a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim, which is a case and physical keyboard in one with the purchase of the Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+.

Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung's got two new wearables this year, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The Galaxy Watch 6 offers a more slimmed-down design, while the Watch 6 Classic comes with a physical rotating bezel, great for navigating the smartwatch's menu system. You can purchase a Wi-Fi model or become untethered from a smartphone with cellular models. Regardless of which one you choose, you'll be getting a fine smartwatch, and Samsung is now offering up to $250 off with an eligible trade-in.

Samsung's latest devices are sure to become some of the best this year, and with its latest promotions, you can save big when trading in your old devices. Also, be sure to take advantage of financing and payment options from retailers, which can make these purchases a little easier on the wallet. With that said, which Samsung device are you most eager to purchase? Let us know in the comments below.