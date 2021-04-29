Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy S20 (Exynos), and Galaxy Note 20 (Exynos) receive May 2021 patches with latest update

Samsung has been doing an exceptional job of pushing Android security updates to its devices over the last few months. On several occasions, the company has released the latest security patches even before Google publishes the monthly security bulletin, and it has achieved this feat for the month of May as well. While Google will publish the May 2021 security bulletin in a couple of days, Samsung has already started rolling out the May 2021 patches to its flagship Galaxy S21 lineup. Adding on to that, the company is now rolling out similar updates for a couple of other devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Galaxy S20 series (Exynos), and the Galaxy Note 20 series (Exynos).

According to Sammobile, select variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G (SM-F707B) have started receiving the May 2021 security patches with the latest update (firmware version F707BXXU3DUD7). The update is rolling out to Galaxy Z Flip 5G users in Switzerland, and it should expand to more regions in the coming days. The update brings improvements for the stock camera app and the Quick Share functionality, along with the latest security patches.

A recent post from Reddit user u/BredzPro further reveals that a similar update is rolling out to Exynos variants of the Galaxy S20 series devices in Germany. It measures 390.34MB and has the firmware version G98xxXXU7DUDB. It too includes the May 2021 security patches, along with camera and Quick Share improvements. Finally, a post on our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra forums by XDA Senior Member Nizam_A suggests that the Galaxy Note 20 series (Exynos) is also receiving the same update (firmware version N98xxXXU2DUDA). The screenshot attached in the post reveals that it has the same changelog as the updates for the other three Samsung Galaxy devices.

If you haven’t received the update notification on your device so far, you can manually check for it by heading over the Software update section in the Settings app. Do note that Samsung will roll out the update in a staged fashion, and it may be a while before it shows up on your device.