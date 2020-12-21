Samsung rolls out Android 11 with One UI 3.0 to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Back in July, Samsung launched the 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ “Infinity Flex Display”, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G was, and still is, the most powerful Android foldable with a clamshell design from the Korean OEM. The device launched with the second-gen One UI skin on top of Android 10, but now, the update to Android 11 is rolling out. The update also brings Samsung’s latest One UI 3.0 software with a plethora of new features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Forums

According to Samsung’s Android 11 update roadmap, the Galaxy Z Flip lineup would receive the update in January next year. Keeping that in mind, the early arrival of the stable OTA for this device – albeit only on the global 5G variant (model number SM-F707B) – is certainly a noteworthy event. As reported by SamMobile, the version number of the latest firmware is F707BXXU1CTL6, and it comes with the December 2020 security patches. However, neither the full changelog nor the kernel source code corresponding to the build is available at the time of writing.

The update is available in the AUT region, which is Samsung’s code for Switzerland. In case you’re in the region and haven’t received the update notification yet, you can check for it by heading over to the Software update section in the device settings. The OTA may take several weeks to reach other regional markets, but those who are interested can manually download the complete firmware package directly from Samsung update server using community supported tools like Frija or Samloader.

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned firmware is not at all compatible with the 4G Galaxy Z Flip (model number SM-F700x), so stay away from cross-flashing. We’ll follow-up once the One UI 3.0 update rolls out for the 4G variant.