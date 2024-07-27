Key Takeaways The Flip 6 upgrades with better main camera and longer battery, but still lags behind competition.

Samsung relies on software polish, AI features to stay ahead in the foldable phone market.

While improvements are noted, the Flip 6 faces tough competition with flashier offerings at lower prices.

After last year's semi-major upgrade, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is back to an iterative, refinement year: the new flip phone gets an upgraded main camera, larger battery, a vapor cooling chamber, more RAM, and the expected Qualcomm silicon bump.

While the main camera getting better and battery life getting longer will be important improvements for daily use, these upgrades are also long overdue, and in fact, still lag behind the competition, especially if we look outside the US market.

But just like the S24 series, Samsung is banking on software polish, a tight partnership with Google, and AI smarts to push the Flip 6 ahead of the competition, which all actually have flashier looks with larger outside cover screens. Will it be enough to sell well though?

About this review: Samsung provided XDA with a Flip 6 for review. The company did not have input in this article.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 7 / 10 The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the latest iteration of Samsung's unique clamshell-style smartphones. It's not a major redesign compared to last year's model, but packs a newer Snapdragon chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and new Galaxy AI features as part of its OneUI Android interface. SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 for Galaxy Display 6.7-inch AMOLED main screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3.4-inch AMOLED cover display RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Micro SD card support No Rear camera 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 50MP main camera with autofocus, f/1.8 Front camera 10MP, f/2.2 Battery 4000mAh non-removable Charge speed 25W Wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare Ports USB-C Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions Open: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm; Closed: 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm Weight 6.6 oz IP Rating IP48 Colors Blue, Silver, Yellow, Green, Black, White, Pink Operating System Android 14 / One UI 6.1.1 Pros Improved main camera

AI features can be helpful -- especially circle to search

Excellent hinge and build quality Cons The Motorola Razr+ 2024 is cheaper and has a larger outside screen

The battery life is improved, but it went from terrible in previous years to just acceptable

More expensive than last year Expand $1100 at Samsung $1100 at Best Buy $1100 at Amazon $1100 at T-Mobile $1100 at AT&T $1100 at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available for purchase now at retailers around the world. In the US, you can find the Flip 6 at all major carriers as well as Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung's online store. The phone starts at $1,099 for 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Hardware overview

​​​​​​The Flip 6 looks mostly like last year's Flip 5: overall dimensions and weight are mostly unchanged, as are the screen sizes and resolution. The sides this year are slightly flatter with a matte coating, and there are metal rings around the two outside cameras which correspond to the phone's colorway.

Samsung's hinge is still best in class. It feels extremely robust and solid, can stay in place at virtually any angle without wobbling. Although Samsung's hinge beats the competition, I can't say that about the rest of the hardware.

The 60Hz, 3.7-inch outside screen, which Samsung calls "Cover Display" is smaller, lower res, with slower refresh rate than virtually all rival flip phones right now, including the Motorola Razr+ 2024 which also sells in the US.

The 6.7-inch inner screen still has a relatively deeper crease than the competition, and its PWM (pulse-width modulation) is also slower than rival flip phones. Don't get me wrong, the Flip 6 displays look great in a vacuum, and to most untrained eyes, they're gorgeous. But other flip phones just have better displays.

The Flip 6's battery has been increased to 4,000 mAh this year, 300 mAh larger than the Flip 5. While 300 mAh isn't a huge jump, battery life is noticeably better thanks to the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 silicon and perhaps the new vapor cooling chamber which keeps the phone running cooler. In real world use, the Flip 6 can almost last a heavy 12-13-hour day out for me, while the Flip 5 would run out of juice after 10-11 hours.

​​​​​​I should mention that I am about as heavy a user as can be. I shoot dozens of photos a day, constantly edit and upload Instagram Reels, and I am physically outside running around using maps and other features. For people who live a more sedentary, 9-5 office lifestyle, the Flip 6 battery life will be even better - in this setting, it could perhaps last from one morning until lunchtime the next day.

The main camera got upgraded from 12MP to 50MP this year, still at f/1.8 aperture. This was a much-needed upgrade as the Flip 4 and 5's cameras were getting very long in the tooth. The Flip 6's main camera now has parity with the non-Ultra Samsung S24 phones. The 12MP ultra-wide and the 10MP selfie cameras are unchanged.

Software and features

The Flip 6 runs OneUI over Android 14, and this year's OneUI is all about AI features. All the stuff already introduced in the S24 series are included, such as Circle to Search and live two-way interpretation, both of which I find very useful. Less useful are things like summarizing a website's content (which doesn't work very well) and "Write Assist" which can craft a sentence or entire paragraphs. As a long-time writer of words, I find it very troubling though that people would want to use AI to help generate words in their native language. Be proud of your voice, people!

The new AI feature that I quite like (but I noticed many reviewers find it frivolous) is "Sketch to Image" which allows you to draw a basic or crude sketch, and generative AI can turn it into artwork or a realistic part of a photo. For example, the dog below in the photo is entirely AI-generated. He or she does not actually exist.

Samsung AI's Sketch to Image generating a dog

What I like

I find the Z Flip 6 very comfortable to hold (something I can't say about the Fold 6), and the rock solid hinge allows the phone's main camera to be used in creative angles. The main camera is also very good for a flip phone, with excellent dynamic range, though its depth-of-field is not as shallow as I like.