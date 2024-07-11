Editor's choice Motorola Razr+ (2024) The 2024 Motorola Razr+ is worthy of the "flagship" moniker, proving that foldable phones are finally coming into their own. It's fast, packs some fun AI features, sports a big and beautiful cover display, and has a great flip design. The camera still needs some fine-tuning, but it's a really nice clamshell smartphone overall. Pros Great clamshell design Large cover display Improved camera Cons No ultrawide lens $1000 at Best Buy

Flip phones are a long way from becoming the norm, but there's no denying their growing popularity. Case in point: two top Android brands, Samsung and Motorola, are releasing new clamshell smartphones this year, with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Razr+ (2024) being attractive flagship-tier options for fans of these foldables. These two flip phones scratch a similar itch and come in at around the same price, but they have some notable differences. Let's compare them side-by-side and see whether the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Motorola Razr+ is the better buy.

Price, specs, and availability

The 2024 Motorola Razr+ was recently revealed alongside its sibling, the standard Razr. Pre-orders are available as of July 10; the official release date is set for July 24. After weeks of speculation and leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was officially revealed at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, the same day that Razr+ pre-orders went live.

The 2024 Motorola Razr+ and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 have the same starting retail price of $1,000, with upgrades available that increase the RAM and built-in storage. The phones will initially be available through their official websites, and later through major U.S. network carriers and third-party retailers such as Best Buy.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Motorola Razr+ (2024) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform Display 6.7-inch AMOLED main screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3.4-inch AMOLED cover display 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display (2640 x 1080) | 413ppi | LTPO | Foldable AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 120% DCI-P3 colorgamut, 4.0" pOLED display 1272 x 1080 | 417ppi | LTPO | Flexible AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 100% DCI-P3 colorgamut RAM 12GB 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB 256GB built-in storage UFS4.0 Rear camera 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 50MP main camera with autofocus, f/1.8 Main camera 50MP (f/1.7, 0.8μm) or 12.6MP (1.6μm QuadPixel) | OIS | Instant-all PixelFocusTelephoto 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 0.64um) or 12.6MP (1.28μm Quad Pixel) | 2x optical zoom Front camera 10MP, f/2.2 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel Battery 4000mAh non-removable 4000mAh non-removable Charge speed 25W Wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare 45W TurboPower charging support Ports USB-C USB 2.0 Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Wi-Fi 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions Open: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm; Closed: 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm Open: 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm Closed: 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm Weight 6.6 oz 6.66 oz Colors Blue, Silver, Yellow, Green, Black, White, Pink Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, Hot Pink Operating System Android 14 / One UI 6.1.1 Android 14

Design and display

The Razr+ has one major advantage

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr+ are clamshell-style flip phones that fold in half vertically (unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which unfolds horizontally to deploy an almost tablet-like display). When folded, these devices are considerably more pocket-friendly than standard smartphones, making them an attractive proposition in a day when small phones are all but dead.

The Razr+ and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are similar in size. When unfolded, the Z Flip 6 reveals a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. The Razr+ sports a slightly larger 6.9-inch AMOLED display, but it has the same 1080 x 2640 resolution as the Z Flip 6 screen. This results in a slightly lower pixel density, but it has a higher 165Hz refresh rate. Where the Razr+ takes a clearer lead over the Galaxy Z Flip 6 though, is its cover display.

These flip phones feature a convenient exterior screen that lets you access many apps and functions without unfolding the device. The cover display on the Razr+ got bumped up to four inches for the 2024 refresh and now envelopes almost the entire front of the folded clamshell. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip's cover display measures 3.4 inches. Furthermore, it's framed by a noticeable bezel and camera indent, whereas the camera module on the Razr+ rests neatly on the cover screen itself, with hardly a bezel to be seen. The new Razr+ is a more refined design, and it feels like Samsung is lagging behind Motorola in this area.

Winner: Motorola Razr+ (2024)

Performance and software

Samsung still sets the Android standard

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and 2024 Motorola Razr+ ship with Android 14 out of the gate. Unless you're making the switch from iOS, you already know what to expect, although the software experience isn't identical between the two. Galaxy phones, including the Z Flip 6, utilize Samsung's OneUI interface on top of the standard Android OS. OneUI adds unique features, such as accessibility tools, to the Android experience, but it's probably not enough to make most users choose the Z Flip over the Razr+. However, those already integrated with the Samsung ecosystem (for example, those who own a Galaxy smartwatch) may see this as a bigger benefit.

Both phones provide a smooth Android experience, and you can be sure of good future support regarding software and security updates. What's most impressive is how well Android has been optimized for use with the cover displays. The Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr+ make it easy to access most (if not all) of your phone's apps and functions right on the exterior screen with the help of customizable widgets. It is an incredible time-saver to not need to open your phone whenever you want to use it.

On the inside, you'll find one of two Qualcomm chips: the 2024 Razr+ packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU with Adreno 735 GPU, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 6 runs on a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip backed up by an Adreno 750 GPU. Both are octa-core SoCs built on a 4nm process. The Galaxy Z Flip's hardware outpaces the Razr+ in both single- and multi-core performance, although not by a large margin. Still, if you plan to use your flip phone for things like streaming and gaming, more horsepower is always useful.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Camera and battery life

The Razr+ receives some upgrades

If you're buying a flip phone, you're probably doing so because of its unique and compact form factor. What you're probably not buying a flip phone for is the camera. Neither the Galaxy Z Flip 6 nor the 2024 Motorola Razr+ will win any photography awards. That's a sacrifice that has to be made for the folding design (for now), but as phone cameras go, they get the job done. Each has a dual-lens main camera fixed to the rear and a single selfie camera on the front. Of course, given that the main camera sits on the cover display, you can easily use it as a selfie cam.

Although the cameras on these flip phones have never been great, Motorola upgraded the 2024 Razr+ with two 50MP main sensors. That's a definite improvement over the 12MP and 13MP main cameras of last year's model. Curiously, however, there's no ultrawide lens, just a standard wide and 2x zoom lens. That's an unfortunate omission that photo-happy users are going to notice. The Galaxy Z Flip is rolling with a 50MP wide lens paired with a 12MP ultrawide shooter as its main camera setup, although its 10MP selfie camera lags behind the 32MP selfie cam on the Razr+. Motorola's offering looks better on paper, but ultimately, which camera setup you prefer will likely boil down to how important an ultrawide camera is to you.

The 2024 Razr+ and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have a 4,000mAh internal battery. Given their similar size and specs, battery life should be pretty similar between the two. The charging situation is not, however. Both flip phones support 15W wireless charging, but while the Razr+ now offers 45W wired charging, the Z Flip 6 caps you at 25W wired charging speeds. Samsung is often slow to bring its charging up to industry standards, and once again, the Z Flip 6 lags behind the competition.

Winner: Motorola Razr+ (2024)

Which flip phone should you buy in 2024?

The 2024 Motorola Razr+ and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are both impressive devices. The clamshell form factor won't appeal to every smartphone user (or even most of them, we imagine), but it's great to see some companies taking risks by offering these unique designs. It's also nice to have choices, and both of these are good options if you're considering giving a flip phone a try. That said, the new Motorola Razr+ refines the flip phone in ways that make it finally feel like a proper flagship. The large cover display is useful and convenient, the interior screen looks great, and the phone is a joy to carry and use.

While the Galaxy Z Flip 6 feels a bit dated compared to the new Razr+ in some ways, it's still a solid phone and has some advantages. Its system-on-chip is a bit faster, and although its camera module isn't as powerful overall, it at least keeps the ultrawide lens that Motorola omitted from the 2024 Razr+. Users who are already invested in the Galaxy ecosystem will appreciate the OneUI Android interface, and that alone may be enough to tip the scale in Samsung's favor.