The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 brought a lot of noteworthy improvements over its predecessor to become much easier to recommend. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which was mostly a spec bump over the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Flip 5 brought a larger, more useful cover screen. It also has better internals that allow it to go head-to-head with newer phones on the market, so it delivers a well-rounded experience overall. Despite all the changes and improvements, though, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still far from perfect, which is why I'm already looking ahead to the next generation.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 — or whatever Samsung decides to call it — won't be here anytime soon, but that doesn't mean we can't put on our speculation hat or check out the leaks and rumors to start piecing the puzzle in anticipation of what's to come. Here's everything you need to know about it so far, followed by my Flip 6 wishlist listing some ways Samsung can improve its next clamshell foldable.

Pricing and availability

The current-gen Galaxy foldable phones have only been out a few months, so we're quite a ways away from the next foldable launch. If I were to guess, Samsung's next clamshell foldable phone will debut in or around August of next year to line up with what it's done previously, but there aren't any rumors to suggest this release date.

The same is true for its pricing as well, but I expect the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to cost the same as the Flip 5, if not slightly higher. Samsung already made a bunch of improvements while retaining the same $1,000 starting price for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and I expect the same for its successor, too. But don't be surprised to see an increase. We've already started to see some price bumps; both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cost $100 more than their predecessors, and this could be the beginning of what's to come next year.

Design and specifications

It's too early to say what's to come next year, but an early report from August claims that Samsung has already begun testing Galaxy Z Flip 6 prototypes with a 50MP primary camera. There's no way to tell if it's true, but it'll be a massive upgrade over the existing 12MP unit found on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. A lot could potentially change between now and August next year, but it would indeed be nice to see improved optics.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 wishlist

Since we don't know much about the Z Flip 6 just yet, all that's left is to speculate. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, so much so that I prefer it over the Fold 5. But that only means I have high hopes for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and here's how I think Samsung can land a great product next year.

Better battery life

This has been a part of my wishlist for the past few Samsung clamshell phones, and it's frankly disappointing that things haven't changed that much over the years. The Galaxy Z Flip 5's battery isn't terrible, but it's nothing to write home about, either. I was able to get through a full day of use on a single charge, but the Flip 5 would occasionally ask for a top-off in the middle of the day when I was heavily using it.

It would be nice to see a slightly bigger battery inside the Galaxy Z Flip 6, or perhaps a more power efficient chip could do the trick. However, we don't know much about the next Snapdragon chips that could potentially power the Flip and the Fold 6 just yet, so we can't estimate what improvements we'll see.

More useful cover screen

I am glad that Samsung decided to upgrade the cover screen experience by adding a larger panel, but it feels as though the company set itself up for failure by making it difficult to run any app on it. You can't run most apps without the Good Lock workaround, which is a bit disappointing. The Motorola Razr+ lets you run all applications on the cover screen without any restrictions, and I hope the Galaxy Z Flip 6 does the same as well.

On a related note, I would also like to see a higher refresh rate panel for the cover screen next year. There's nothing wrong with the 60Hz screen that's on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 right now, but the difference in refresh rate between the outer and the inner screen is quite noticeable. An improved panel also makes sense for the cover screen since you can now run apps on it, albeit with a workaround.

Improved optics

We've already mentioned the early rumor that suggests a 50MP main lens, but I'd also like to see a telephoto camera. It's true that a telephoto lens is still a rare sight in the clamshell foldable space, but that shouldn't stop Samsung from including one. The addition of a telephoto camera, even if it's just 3x zoom like the one you get on the Galaxy S23, will make it more versatile. A dual-camera setup on a $1,000 phone sticks out like a sore thumb, even if it has a folding screen. It sticks out more in the case of the Galaxy Z Flip line because Samsung hasn't changed the cameras for a few years.

Get rid of the crease

I hate to sound like a broken record, but we'll continue to ask about an improved crease in the middle of its folding screen. I was expecting the new and upgraded Flex Hinge on the Flip 5 to address this issue, but it still has a pretty noticeable crease. In fact, I'd say it's just as noticeable as the one on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. I hope this is addressed next year, as most manufacturers have already figured out a way to eliminate the crease for a seamless look and feel.

Closing thoughts

Samsung managed to check many boxes from my Galaxy Z Flip 5 wishlist last year and delivered a solid phone this year, and I hope that trend continues. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are both almost a year away, so stay tuned to learn more about them over the next few months. In the meantime, you can check out the best foldable phones that are already available.