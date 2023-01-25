Those in the US that are using carrier-locked models of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be delighted to know that the One UI 5.0 update based on Android 13 has now started rolling out. The One UI 5.0 update comes in as firmware version F916USQU2IVK5 in the United States and is now available for download over-the-air (OTA) on T-Mobile and Sprint handsets. While the update is currently rolling out to just two carriers, it should be available on other carrier-locked models in the US soon.

The update can be accessed by heading into the device's Settings menu, then Software update section, and Download and install. If the update isn't available, give it some time, as sometimes these things take time to fully roll out. Of course, if you don't want to wait, you can always install it manually. This method takes a bit more elbow grease but could be the quickest way to get your hands on Android 13 if you have yet to see the update populate on your device. Just remember, prior to installing the update, make sure to back up any important information just in case any data loss does occur.

Next week, Samsung is set to announce its Galaxy S23 series devices, and could even debut its next generation Galaxy Book laptops. While the event will take place on February 1, reservations for the devices are now open, and could secure up to a $100 credit for a future purchase with Samsung. If interested, you can head to the website using the link below to start the process. The reservation is not a pre-order, and you don't have to commit to ordering any products if you don't want to.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Submit your reservation for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphone and receive a credit worth up to $100. Reserve at Samsung

Source: SamMobile