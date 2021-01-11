Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.0

Back in November last year, Samsung announced the One UI 3.0 beta program for Galaxy Z Fold 2 users in its home country of South Korea. Following that, the company rolled out the beta build based on Android 11 through the Samsung Members app. The Korean OEM had promised to bring the stable version of One UI 3.0 to its current flagship foldable device within January 2021. Staying true to their word, Samsung is now rolling out the long-anticipated update to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in South Korea and Germany.

As reported by SamMobile, the global variant (model number SM-F916B) is receiving the new update in Germany in the form of software version F916BXXU1CTLL. The Korean variant of the device (model number SM-F916N) has also jumped on the One UI 3.0 bandwagon, albeit its update is tagged with software version F916NKSU1BTLL. In both cases, the new build bumps the Android security patch level (SPL) to January 2021.

Interestingly, the underlying bootloader version hasn’t been incremented in this update. As a result, experienced users have the freedom to perform a manual downgrade to an older Android 10-based firmware on their Galaxy Z Fold 2 units, but we would still advise caution before doing so.

As mentioned earlier, the update for the global variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is currently available to users in Germany, and we have no information regarding a wider rollout. Considering the recent trends, the OTA may take several weeks to reach other regional markets. In case you prefer to grab the update right now, don’t forget to check out our community-developed tools which can help you to download the new build directly from the company’s update server. We expect Samsung to roll out a similar update for the US variant of the device in the near future.