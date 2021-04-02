Samsung cuts the Galaxy Z Fold 2 price by $200 in the US

If you’ve been waiting to purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 2, your patience is being rewarded. Samsung has dropped the price of the foldable device by $200 in the U.S., bringing it down to $1,800. That’s still more expensive than most flagship devices, but it’s a decent price drop for what’s considered the best foldable smartphone money can buy.

The new price can be found at a few different retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon. You can also buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2 directly from Samsung. No coupon code or trade-in is required to take advantage of the new offer.

Foldable devices still aren’t part of the mainstream conversation. But as they become more affordable — as in the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 — they could gain in popularity. Let’s hope that Samsung dropping the price of its foldable is a sign that prices will start trending downward. If you do buy one, Samsung will give you 100 days to decide if you want to keep it.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the successor to the Galaxy Fold, the latter of which was met with largely tepid reviews. The sequel, however, was met with near universal acclaim. Samsung addressed many of the issues that plagued the original Galaxy Z fold and proved that the foldable form factor will play an important role in the future of smartphones.

To go along the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s price cut, Samsung also unveiled a referral program. Through the Samsung Members app, Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip owners can create a unique referral code. Friends and family who take advantage of the code will get $100 off a foldable device of their choice from Samsung, while netting the original referrer $100 of Samsung.com credit. It’s a win-win.

If you want to learn more about the Galaxy Z Fold 2, you can check out our review. We’re big fans of the device, and the facts that you can save $200 on its original price makes it that much better.