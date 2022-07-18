Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gains support for eSIM and DSDS in the US

When it comes to Android and eSIM adoption, only Google’s Pixel series and a select few Samsung Galaxy smartphones allow users in the US to use the Dual SIM, Dual Standby (DSDS) functionality on top of a digital SIM. Except for the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung, however, has been hesitant to really go all-in on the feature. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, for example, launched in 2021 with eSIM hardware, but the functionality was only turned on in the stateside about ten months later. Now, something similar is happening with the Korean OEM’s 2020 flagship foldable: the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The June 2022 security update for both the unlocked and carrier variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has finally enabled the eSIM functionality. The firmware builds are labeled F916USQU2HVF1 for the carrier variants and F916U1UEU2HVF4 for the unlocked models, respectively. After installing the update, the US Z Fold 2 community can seamlessly download an eSIM profile and ditch the physical SIM card. The owners also have the option to use a physical SIM and the eSIM simultaneously with DSDS support, just like the global counterpart.

As a matter of fact, Samsung has also started rolling out the July 2022 Android security patches to the US Galaxy Z Fold 2 units. The software version can be identified by the build number of F916USQS2HVF3 (carrier) / F916U1UES2HVF6 (unlocked). Due to the relatively tiny difference (less than a week) between the two releases, it might be possible that your device will directly pick up the July build. Since the updates are cumulative in nature, you will still get every feature improvements from the June release, including the eSIM and DSDS support.

Below you can find the changelog for the updates:

Click/tap to expand Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 US variant June 2022 update (Build HVF1/HVF4) Overall stability of your device has been improved. The security of your device has been improved. The camera’s functions have been improved. The Night portrait feature has been enhanced. The ‘Auto framing’ feature is supported in video mode and some video call apps. eSIM support Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) support July 2022 update (Build HVF3/HVF6) The security of your device has been improved.



Notably, Samsung will roll out any new update in a staged fashion, and it may be a while before it shows up on your device. You can, however, skip the waiting queue and install the latest release right now by flashing it manually on your Galaxy device.

Source: Samsung Update Server (1, 2), Verizon, Reddit