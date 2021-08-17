Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have 5G?

Samsung has just launched its latest foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with top-of-the-line specifications. These are Samsung’s latest flagship phones this year and will push users to make the switch to foldables. With this in mind, the prices of these foldables are also slightly lower than before. If you’re planning to get the premium pocketable tablet, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you may be wondering if the phone has 5G or not. 5G is the next big thing in the telecom sector and if you live in a region that has 5G coverage, it’s important your new phone has 5G in order for it to be future-proof.

The simple answer is yes. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has 5G support which means you can use it on 5G networks if it’s available in your region. Depending on which carrier you get it from, the 5G support may vary though. All variants will have 5G, but the supported bands or technology may be different. For example, there are two different types of 5G networks — mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz 5G. If you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from a carrier and the carrier supports both networks, the phone will also have support for both.

In some regions, mmWave 5G may not be present or a few carriers may not support the ultra-wideband 5G network. In such cases, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will only be able to connect to sub-6GHz 5G networks. It’s also important to know the same phone sold in different regions might have different 5G bands. If you’ve bought the phone in the US and you’re going to use it within the country, the phone will have all the relevant bands.

However, if you’re in India but picked up the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from the US, the chances are the 5G bands present in the US are different from those in India. In this case, 5G may not work for you in your country. So it’s best to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the country you live in, or if you’re getting it from abroad, make sure the device has the required bands to support 5G in your region.

5G Bands on the Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has support for these 5G bands: 2, 5, 25, 41, 66, 71, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave. You can check with your carrier in your region to check what 5G bands they operate on to make sure the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will work with 5G networks.

If you’re planning to get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or you’ve already picked one up, consider getting a case to protect your expensive investment. Foldables are generally more fragile than conventional phones and you surely don’t want to spend more on repairs for an already expensive phone. If you haven’t bought the phone yet but are interested in picking one up, check out the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals to save a few extra bucks.