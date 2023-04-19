Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 $900 $1800 Save $900 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and offers a stunning foldable display. $900 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 still sits on our list of the best foldable smartphones, and for good reason. Samsung delivers the most complete experience with its foldables, with rich features, reliable software, and the excellent hardware support. While the competition surrounding foldable smartphones is sure to heat up in 2023, that doesn't mean the prices are going down anytime soon on these premium devices. Luckily, if you're in the market to pick up a foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is being discounted by 50 percent from its MSRP, bringing it down to just $900.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a beautiful 6.2 inch outer Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and even larger 7.6 inch inner Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Furthermore, the handset also offers support for a stylus, which can be used to jot down notes or even sketch a picture. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor that is paired with 12GB RAM.

As far as storage goes, you're looking at 256GB of internal storage, which should be enough for most individuals. On the rear of the handset you're going to get a triple camera setup with a 12MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto. When it comes to battery life, you're going to get a full day's use out of it, and when it comes time to charge, you'll get moderate charging speeds up to 25W wired and 11W wireless. If you need to charge up another phone or wearable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also offers reverse wireless charging up to 4.5W.

At $900, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a steal, especially since the company still offers support for it through software updates. While it started life with Android 11, it has already been updated with Android 13 and has received a wide range of security updates as well. While foldables are becoming more common these days, they're still costing well over $1,500 brand new, which makes them a tough purchase. But, if you've been eyeing one for quite some time, then this is going to be one of the best deals out there. So, I'd grab it while you can.