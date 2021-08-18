Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 available unlocked?

After months of speculation and rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has finally been unveiled officially. For fans of the company’s foldables, it’s an exciting time. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is thinner and lighter than its processors, plus it brings improvements like an under-display camera and a more durable build all around. But if you’re looking to buy it, it’s important to know your options. Like most phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available from carriers like Verizon, but what if you want an unlocked version?

Well, you’re in luck, as Samsung sells the Galaxy Z Fold 3 unlocked, too. Buying an unlocked phone means you can use it with any carrier without having to pay to unlock the phone. If your carrier isn’t selling the phone directly, or if you want to switch carriers at some point in the future, you can keep your phone without having to worry. If you’re interested in financing options, Samsung offers those directly too, which means no need for carrier contracts.

Buying directly from Samsung has its advantages, too. You can easily add extended Samsung Care+ protection plans if you’re worried about something happening to your phone. Plus, pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can get you one year of Samsung Care+ for free when you sign up for a three-year plan. On top of that, pre-ordering also gets you $200 in Samsung Credit.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Pre-order Samsung's latest foldable to get up to $200 in Samsung Credit and other benefits. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a more durable design and new software improvements. Reserve at Samsung.com

Samsung typically sells both unlocked and carrier variants of its phones on its website, so you can choose what you prefer using the button above. Add-ons like Samsung Care+ are available regardless of what variant you choose.