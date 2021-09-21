These are the carriers compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the US

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is here, and it’s Samsung’s new flagship foldable phone. It packs everything you expect in a top-of-the-line smartphone, including 5G support. So if you’re planning to buy it, you may wonder whether it’ll work on your carrier in the US. The short answer is it’s most likely.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with extensive support for different cellular technologies, making it compatible with all major carriers in the US and all regional operators and MVNOs. Unfortunately, as the company doesn’t provide complete information about the supported network bands on its website, we can’t be sure about all carriers. But at least AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular, and C-Spire mention that the phone works on their network.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Supported 5G and 4G bands

Here’s what we know about the various 5G and 4G bands supported by the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on the three major carriers in the US.

AT&T

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 works on AT&T’s both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks, so wherever the carrier’s 5G network is available, you’ll be able to use it. However, the carrier doesn’t reveal exactly which of its 5G bands are supported by the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

In terms of the 4G LTE bands, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports AT&T and its roaming partners on 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 and 66 LTE bands.

Verizon

Verizon’s mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks are supported, thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s compatibility with the n260, n261, n2, n5, n48, n66, n77, and n78(R) 5G bands.

4G support on Verizon is also similar to AT&T with support for 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, and 46 LTE bands.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile says the Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports n41, n71, n260, and n261 5G bands. Out of these four bands, n260 and n261 are mmWave 5G bands, whereas n41 and n71 are sub-6GHz 5G bands.

The phone also supports T-Mobile and its roaming partners on 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66, and 71 LTE bands.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: 2G and 3G bands

2G and 3G support is not a big concern in the US, as the majority of carriers are discontinuing the two networks. Still, you’ll need them when you are traveling internationally. So, the phone supports 2G GSM on 850, 900, 800, and 1900MHz bands, and 3G GSM on 850, 900, 1800, 1700, 1900, and 2100MHz bands. In addition, the phone can work on CDMA2000 1xEV-DO Rev. A networks.

