Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 case renders showcase a dedicated S Pen slot

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-gen foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — early next month. Ahead of the launch, we’ve seen several leaks and rumors about the devices that have revealed their design, specifications, and more. We’ve also seen a couple of leaks and an FCC filing, which suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature S Pen support. Now, leaked renders of an official case for the device confirm that it will indeed offer S Pen support.

As you can see in the attached images (via 91mobiles), the official folio case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a dedicated slot for the S Pen. It’s placed behind the hinge section of the device, and it seems to be made with a rigid material that has a smooth finish for easier access.

The renders also reveal that the folio case will feature a flap at the front to protect the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s outer display and cutouts on the right edge for the buttons. It also features cutouts for the earpiece, ports, mics, and the camera module on the back.

While the renders reveal no further info about the device, previous leaks suggest that it will feature top-of-the-line hardware, including Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. Rumors suggest that it will also feature an in-display camera sensor and S Pen Pro support.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The company will also announce the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2 at the event. You can check out our previous coverage of these devices to learn more about their specifications.