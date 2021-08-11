What colors does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 come in?

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an exciting new foldable smartphone from Samsung. It brings a host of improvements over its predecessor, the Z Fold 2, including faster refresh rate screens, a slimmer and lighter body, a newer SoC, enhanced aluminum frame, and support for the S Pen. So if you’re planning to buy the Z Fold 3, you might be wondering about its color options. Samsung has increased the color options from the last generation, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in three appealing colors — Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Colors

Samsung hasn’t gone too crazy with the colors, but it has provided a good selection. While the black and silver options will entice more conservative buyers, the green variant will excite people looking for something different.

Phantom Black Basic This Phantom Black color variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be right up your alley if you like the basics. The color variant is entirely black, thanks to black bezels and camera rings. Buy from Samsung

Phantom Green Different The Phantom Green variant of the Z Fold 3 looks like Hooker's Green, Hunter's Green, or Dark Russian Green. If you want something different from the typical smartphone colors, this Phantom Green is your only choice from Z Fold 3 colors. Buy from Samsung

Phantom Silver Elegant People who like light shades will appreciate the Phantom Silver color option of the Z Fold 3. It looks beautiful, especially with the contrasting black bezels and camera rings. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Specifications

Coming to the specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it features a 7.6 inch QXGA+ flexible AMOLED main display and a 6.2 inch HD+ AMOLED cover screen with Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage up to 512GB.

You get four cameras on the outside, of which one can act as a selfie camera. There’s a selfie camera on the inside of the fold as well. Additionally, Samsung has packed a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging and 10W wireless charging.

Which of the three Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 colors are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, check out our Z Fold 3 deals article to find ways to save money on your purchase. We’ve also selected the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases that can help protect your new foldable.