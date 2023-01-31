Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 $927 $1800 Save $873 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now available for its lowest price ever, going down to $927 from $1,800. That's an over $870 price drop, which is impressive for absolutely any product, but that much more for a foldable smartphone. $927 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the smartphones we adored in 2021. We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 when it came out, and we were as impressed with it as everybody else. There were loads of things we loved, like the screen and the cameras, and some things we weren't that thrilled about, like the battery life.

Why you'll want the Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a massive 7.6-inch screen that you can use with both hands, split the screen to use more apps, or stream content on both screens, enjoying a tablet-like square footage. If you want to work on this phone, that's something you can absolutely do, splitting the screen between a browser and your work chat app, for instance.

The one thing you will need, however, is to always have a charger with you since you'll get down to zero fairly quickly. That's something to be expected of the 4,400mAh battery, however, given how many screens it needs to keep alive. If you're unsure what Galaxy Z Fold 3 charger to get, we listed the best of them for you.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 can take some pretty great pictures, too, although you may find it a bit difficult to do with a phone this big. On the other hand, if you want to take a selfie, this phone has two selfie cams on both the cover screen and the main display.

Even with the massive discount, this is an expensive phone so you'll want to take good care of it. Our suggestion is to take some of that money you're saving and get a great cover for your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.