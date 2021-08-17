Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 work with Samsung DeX?

With the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, you get a powerful smartphone that also functions as a tablet when you need it. The larger screen certainly allows for additional productivity tasks, but sometimes you need a desktop interface. Luckily, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can provide exactly that with Samsung DeX. Using DeX with your new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is quick, simple, and lets you get to work on an external monitor. Let’s talk about how Samsung DeX works and how it can help you be more productive.

Samsung DeX promises to usher in a new era of mobile-powered desktop computing by allowing you to transform your phone or tablet into a PC. The best part? It’s free. The DeX software platform is built into many of the latest Samsung Galaxy mobile devices, so all you need to get started are a monitor, an HDMI adapter, and peripherals. If you have a Smart TV or monitor that supports Miracast, you can even use DeX wirelessly.

The first iteration of Samsung DeX, launched in early 2017, required a docking accessory (DeX Station or DeX Pad) to power the software and connect the peripherals. With the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 in August 2018, Samsung eliminated the need for these docking accessories with the introduction of the DeX HDMI adapter, cable and multiport adapter. In addition to the required cable, you might also want to pick up a case if you plan to travel with your Galaxy Z Fold 3.

How to connect your Galaxy Z Fold 3 using DeX

Once you have your preferred cable or adapter, follow these steps to connect your Galaxy smartphone or tablet to your monitor and start using DeX:

If you’re using the DeX cable, plug it into your monitor’s HDMI port. If you’re using a multiport adapter, you can just connect a standard HDMI cable from your monitor into the adapter.

Connect your device to the adapter by way of its USB-C port. You’ll see the Samsung DeX logo appear on your monitor when it boots up.

Now connect your keyboard and mouse. If you’re using the DeX cable, you’ll be pairing a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. On your device, turn on Bluetooth and scan for peripherals. Then follow the manufacturer’s instructions (which often involve holding down a Bluetooth button to make your keyboard or mouse “visible” to your phone or tablet). If you’re using the multiport adapter, you have the option of connecting via USB 3.0. You can also choose to use your device as a touchpad instead of connecting a mouse.

If you’re using the multiport adapter, you can also connect your device’s charging cable to the adapter’s USB-C port. If you’re using the DeX cable, you can keep your device charged by placing it on a wireless charger while using DeX.

You can also connect wirelessly to any TV or PC that supports Miracast. This is an ideal solution for sharing Powerpoint or Excel documents at a business meeting. Overall, DeX provides the versatility to get real work done using your new Galaxy Z Fold 3. If you’re still thinking of purchasing Samsung’s newest foldable, check out our list of the best deals right now.