Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 offer dual SIM?

Samsung has a hit on its hands with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The third generation of their popular foldable is the best yet. With a more durable frame and S-pen support, this is the time to get on the foldable hype train. If you plan to use your new Galaxy Z Fold 3 for both personal and work duty, you might be interested in dual SIM functionality. The good news is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 indeed supports dual SIM.

To use two SIMs on your Galaxy Z Fold 3, you need to use both the nano-SIM card slot and eSIM capability on your device. The physical nano-SIM slot is fairly straightforward — simply insert your nano-SIM from your first wireless carrier into the slot. For your second cellular carrier, activate the desired line of service using the internal eSIM.

An eSIM takes the circuitry of a SIM, solders it directly to a device’s board, and makes it remotely reprogrammable through software. With smartphones, eSIMs give you additional flexibility in managing your service plans. A fully enabled eSIM device lets you add a second plan with ease if you need an extra line for work. It also lets you switch providers with the touch of a button.

For business applications, it allows corporate device managers to change the service plans on thousands of lines remotely at once. You also don’t need to go into the carrier’s physical store if you ever need a new SIM card for your device. This avoids the need to pull off your phone’s case and swap in a physical SIM.

Most of the things about eSIM are positive, but it does have a few drawbacks. With a physical SIM card it’s much easier to switch SIMs between devices — eSIM makes this a bit trickier. It’s also harder to remove your SIM card if you want to do so for privacy reasons. All in all, it’s probably worth it to avoid the need for a physical SIM.

To activate eSIM :

Open Settings and tap Connections> SIM card manager> Add mobile plan .

. When you find a mobile plan, follow the onscreen instructions to activate eSIM. If you have a QR code provided by your service provider, go to Settings > Connections > SIM card manager > Add mobile plan > Add using QR code.

Now you should be all set with the eSIM on your Galaxy Z Fold 3, allowing you to use two SIM cards simultaneously.