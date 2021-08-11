How durable is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?

There’s no denying the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are two of the most attractive smartphones at the moment, especially if you like owning the latest gadgets. Foldables are unique and stand out in a crowd of generic smartphones. If you’re planning to get one of the new foldables from Samsung, check out the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals to find out how you can save a few extra bucks. If you’re still contemplating whether to pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or not, one of the reasons for your doubt is probably durability. How durable is the Galaxy Z Fold 3? Can it sustain everyday use?

Galaxy Z Fold 3: Durability

Previous foldable phones, and not just from Samsung, haven’t had the best track record when it comes to durability. Folding displays are extremely thin and therefore fragile. Plus, moving parts like a hinge inside a phone doesn’t always give a reassuring feel, not to mention that there’s usually a gap too when the folding action occurs. But with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung is making some big claims in terms of durability.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most durable foldable phone yet. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 uses Gorilla Glass Victus on the outer screen making it 50% stronger than the Gorilla Glass 6 found on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The inner screen has a new protective film with a redesigned layer which improves the structural integrity by up to 80% as per Samsung’s claims. This is one of the biggest improvements as the inner display had more chances of failing. The metallic hinge and frame on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is built with a new material known as Armor Aluminum and is 10% stronger than previous generations.

Another huge improvement is water resistance. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is IPX8 certified which means it can be immersed in 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Note that Samsung doesn’t recommend using the phone inside a pool or on a beach. The phone is water-resistant, but it isn’t dust resistant, so sand and other small particles can still damage the phone.

Taking all of these improvements into account, it’s safe to say the new Galaxy Z Fold is shaping up to be considerably more durable than its predecessor and is getting close to being as durable as a conventional candy bar phone.

Does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 still show a folding crease?

Unfortunately, yes. It looks like the crease is here to stay at least for another year until Samsung manages to iron it out in the next iteration, probably the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The crease is unobtrusive for the most part, though. It’s only visible when the phone is viewed from certain angles and shouldn’t be a problem for most people.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung's latest foldable phone which has support for the S Pen.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has certainly improved in terms of build quality and durability, it’s always recommended to use a good case with your phone to protect it from scratches and drops.