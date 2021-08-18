Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 offer eSIM?

Samsung has launched its latest foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — and they come with flagship specs, just like you would expect. These are Samsung’s marquee phones and will lead the adoption of foldables among the masses. Since they’re quite expensive, you might want to check out the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals or Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals to save a few extra bucks if you plan on picking one up for yourself. Before you get one, though, you might have a few questions about the device. One of them may be regarding SIM slots or connectivity. If you’re wondering if the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has eSIM support, we’re here to answer your query.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a single physical SIM slot that accepts a nano-SIM. If you’ve bought an unlocked version of the phone, you can insert a SIM card from any carrier of your choice on the device. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also has support for a secondary SIM card in the form of an eSIM. eSIM stands for electronic SIM and as the name suggests, it needs to be activated electronically and not via a physical SIM card.

If you plan on using dual SIMs on your Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can use one conventional SIM along with a secondary eSIM. Depending on what carrier you’re on and what part of the world you’re in, the process of activating an eSIM may vary. You’ll have to contact your network provider for instructions on activating the eSIM on your Galaxy Z Fold 3. While a lot of users may prefer physical dual SIM slots that take in conventional SIM cards, eSIMs have their own set of advantages and in some cases, are more convenient.

So if you have two phone numbers, one for work and one for personal use, you can get one of them converted to an eSIM and continue to use it on your Galaxy Z Fold 3.

To activate eSIM:

Open Settings and tap Connections> SIM card manager> Add mobile plan .

. When you find a mobile plan, follow the onscreen instructions to activate eSIM. If you have a QR code provided by your service provider, go to Settings > Connections > SIM card manager > Add mobile plan > Add using QR code.

