Latest One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 brings December 2021 security patches

We’re still a few days away from moving into the next month, but that’s not stopping Samsung from releasing December 2021 security patches. This time, the Korean OEM bundled the new set of monthly security patches with a fresh One UI 4 beta build based on Android 12 for its latest foldable duo. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are now receiving their third One UI 4 beta build in multiple regions.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 XDA Forums || Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 XDA Forums

According to reports on our forums, Samsung has begun seeding a new software update to the beta participants in the form of firmware version ZUKG. Apart from bumping the Android security patch level, the build doesn’t bring anything new in terms of features. However, the changelog mentions several important bug fixes, which suggests that the final release of One UI 4.0 for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is almost ready to roll out in the coming weeks.

So far, the beta update has gone live in South Korea and India. We expect Samsung to expand the rollout to the U.S. next. As we have seen with previous rollouts, the new security update should also be making its way to the stable channel of One UI very soon.

If you wish to try out the One UI 4.0 beta for yourself, you can participate in the beta rollout from within the Samsung Members app. Do note that participation in the program requires a Samsung account, which you can create by heading over to this website. In case your region is not supported by the beta initiative, you can still try out the latest firmware release from Samsung by manual flashing. To do so, take a look at our dedicated One UI 4.0 update tracker.