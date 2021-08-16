Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 India pricing revealed

At its Galaxy Unpacked event last week, Samsung unveiled its latest foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. During the event, the company revealed the pricing and availability details for both devices for most markets. However, Samsung left Indian buyers in the dark. Today, the company finally announced the pricing and availability details for the Indian market. As we expected, you’re going to have to wait a while before you can get your hands on one of the brand new foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available at a starting price of ₹1,49,999 in the Indian market. You’ll get the 12GB+256GB variant in the Phantom Black and Phantom Green colorways at this price. The higher-end 12GB+512GB variant will set you back ₹1,57,999, and it too will come in the same two colorways. Sadly, Samsung isn’t offering the Phantom Silver variant in the region.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available at a starting price of ₹84,999 in India. You’ll get the 8GB+128GB variant at this price, and it will only be available in the Phantom Black and Cream colorways. The higher-end 8GB+256GB model is priced at ₹88,999, and it too comes in only two colorways. It isn’t clear why Samsung chose not to launch the other five color variants in the country. But it may release them if there is sufficient demand.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 3 availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be available for pre-order on Samsung’s website and other major retailers starting August 24th. The devices will then go on sale from September 10th. Samsung has announced a couple of pre-booking offers for the devices, with early buyers eligible for either an upgrade voucher worth ₹7,000 or an HDFC Bank cashback of up to ₹7,000.

Additionally, if you pre-book the two foldables before September 10th, you will be eligible for a free 1 year Samsung Care+ plan. After the pre-booking period ends, the plan will cost you ₹7,999 for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and ₹4,799 for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. If you reserve a device before the pre-booking period, you’ll also get a free Galaxy SmartTag with your purchase.

