Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 bring several improvements at a more affordable price

Samsung today lifted the covers off its latest foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, alongside the new Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the S Pen Pro. The new foldable smartphones feature several improvements over their predecessors, including design changes, durability improvements, and, of course, new hardware. Here’s a brief overview of Samsung’s latest foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the third smartphone in Samsung’s flagship foldable lineup. While it isn’t as big of an improvement as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was over the original Fold, it does bring some significant changes to the table. For starters, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a bit smaller, slimmer, and lighter than the Z Fold 2, and it features a more rounded frame. It has a simpler camera island design on the back, it’s the first foldable phone to come with IPX8 certification for water resistance, and it has a more durable build.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications Specification Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Build Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the outer screen and back panel

Armor Aluminum frame

IPX8 water resistance Dimensions & Weight Folded: 67.1 x 158.2 x 16 ~14.4mm

Unfolded: 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4mm

271g Display Outer display: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2268 x 832; 387 PPI 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Inner display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2208 x 1786; 374 PPI 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 GPU RAM & Storage 12GB RAM

256/512GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,400mAh dual-cell battery

25W fast charging support

10W wireless charging support

4.5W reverse wireless charging

Charger not included Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

AI face recognition Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP, f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 123° FoV

Telephoto: 12MP, f/2.4, PDAF, Dual OIS, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom Front Camera(s) Outer camera: 10MP, f/2.2

Inner camera: 4MP, f/1.8, under-display sensor Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4X4 MIMO, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

SA/NSA 5G (Sub6/mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software One UI based on Android 11 Other Features S Pen Fold Edition/S Pen Pro support Colors Phantom Black

Phantom Green

Phantom Silver

Along with the minor design changes, Samsung has also equipped the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with newer hardware. The phone packs a 6.2″ 120Hz HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display over on the front, a massive 7.6″ 120Hz QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display on the inside, Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Samsung hasn’t made any major changes to the rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It features the same triple camera setup as its predecessor, comprising of a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP 2x telephoto camera. Over on the cover screen, it has the same 10MP selfie shooter as the Fold 2. However, its inner selfie camera has received a significant improvement. Instead of a 10MP sensor, the inner selfie camera now uses a 4MP sensor, and it’s housed underneath the display. This makes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 the first phone from Samsung to feature an under-screen camera sensor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 still features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port. It packs a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, a 4,400mAh battery, 25W wired fast charging support, 10W wireless fast charging support, and 5G capabilities (Sub6+mmWave). The phone runs Samsung’s One UI skin based on Android 11 out of the box, which comes with a few additional features to help you make the most of the folding form factor.

As seen in previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 also features S Pen support. Samsung has launched two S Pen models for the device — the S Pen Pro and the S Pen Fold Edition. The S Pen Fold Edition is a compact stylus that supports air gestures, button input, and more. On the other hand, the S Pen Pro is an active stylus that offers additional Bluetooth functionality, copy/paste support between devices using the onboard memory, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in three colorways — Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver — and it’ll go on sale starting from August 27th. The device will be available at a starting price of $1,799 in the US. Samsung will also offer a Thom Browne edition of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung's latest and greatest foldable phone. It brings several improvements over the previous model, including high refresh rate displays, an under-screen camera, and top-of-the-line hardware. Pre-order from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the third compact foldable from Samsung that offers a clamshell design. It too, like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, brings several minor improvements over its predecessor. Starting with the design, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a bit more compact than the Z Flip 5G. It features a 4x larger cover screen, and it’s more durable, thanks to the Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications Specification Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Build Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the back

Armor Aluminum frame

IPX8 water resistance Dimensions & Weight Folded: 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm ~ 15.9mm

Unfolded: 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm

183g Display Outer display: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 250 x 512; 302 PPI

Inner display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2640 x 1080; 425 PPI 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB RAM

128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 3,300mAh dual-cell battery

15W wired charging

10W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

AI face recognition Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 123° FoV Front Camera(s) 10MP f/2.4 Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4X4 MIMI, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

SA/NSA 5G (Sub6/mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Software One UI based on Android 11 Colors Phantom Black

Cream

Green

Lavender

Gray

White

Pink

Much like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 also comes with upgraded displays. On the outside, the phone features a 1.9 inch Super AMOLED cover screen, which is four times bigger than the one found on the previous model. The bigger screen can display up to four lines, it now has 6 useful widgets, and can also be customized to match the Galaxy Watch watch face.

On the inside, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and adaptive refresh rate support. The inner display has a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 425 PPI. Unlike the Z Fold 3, the Flip model features a hole-punch cutout on the main display for the selfie camera.

As with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung hasn’t made any changes to the camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It still features a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP selfie camera on the inside. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 also packs a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing. The phone packs a 3,300mAh dual-cell battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. On the software front, the device runs Android 11 out of the box with Samsung One UI on top. It also comes with a couple of additional software features to help you make the most of the foldable display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in seven color schemes — Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Gray, White, and Pink — but the Gray, White and Pink variants are Samsung.com exclusives. The device is priced starting at $999 in the US, and it will go on sale from August 27th. Samsung will also offer a Thom Browne edition of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is Samsung's latest clamshell foldable that offers a bigger outer display, high refresh rate inner display, and top-of-the-line hardware. Pre-order from Samsung

