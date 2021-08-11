Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 bring several improvements at a more affordable price
Samsung today lifted the covers off its latest foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, alongside the new Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the S Pen Pro. The new foldable smartphones feature several improvements over their predecessors, including design changes, durability improvements, and, of course, new hardware. Here’s a brief overview of Samsung’s latest foldables.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the third smartphone in Samsung’s flagship foldable lineup. While it isn’t as big of an improvement as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was over the original Fold, it does bring some significant changes to the table. For starters, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a bit smaller, slimmer, and lighter than the Z Fold 2, and it features a more rounded frame. It has a simpler camera island design on the back, it’s the first foldable phone to come with IPX8 certification for water resistance, and it has a more durable build.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications
|Colors
Along with the minor design changes, Samsung has also equipped the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with newer hardware. The phone packs a 6.2″ 120Hz HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display over on the front, a massive 7.6″ 120Hz QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display on the inside, Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Samsung hasn’t made any major changes to the rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It features the same triple camera setup as its predecessor, comprising of a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP 2x telephoto camera. Over on the cover screen, it has the same 10MP selfie shooter as the Fold 2. However, its inner selfie camera has received a significant improvement. Instead of a 10MP sensor, the inner selfie camera now uses a 4MP sensor, and it’s housed underneath the display. This makes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 the first phone from Samsung to feature an under-screen camera sensor.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 still features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port. It packs a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, a 4,400mAh battery, 25W wired fast charging support, 10W wireless fast charging support, and 5G capabilities (Sub6+mmWave). The phone runs Samsung’s One UI skin based on Android 11 out of the box, which comes with a few additional features to help you make the most of the folding form factor.
As seen in previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 also features S Pen support. Samsung has launched two S Pen models for the device — the S Pen Pro and the S Pen Fold Edition. The S Pen Fold Edition is a compact stylus that supports air gestures, button input, and more. On the other hand, the S Pen Pro is an active stylus that offers additional Bluetooth functionality, copy/paste support between devices using the onboard memory, and more.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in three colorways — Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver — and it’ll go on sale starting from August 27th. The device will be available at a starting price of $1,799 in the US. Samsung will also offer a Thom Browne edition of the device.
- The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung's latest and greatest foldable phone. It brings several improvements over the previous model, including high refresh rate displays, an under-screen camera, and top-of-the-line hardware.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the third compact foldable from Samsung that offers a clamshell design. It too, like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, brings several minor improvements over its predecessor. Starting with the design, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a bit more compact than the Z Flip 5G. It features a 4x larger cover screen, and it’s more durable, thanks to the Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus on the back.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications
Much like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 also comes with upgraded displays. On the outside, the phone features a 1.9 inch Super AMOLED cover screen, which is four times bigger than the one found on the previous model. The bigger screen can display up to four lines, it now has 6 useful widgets, and can also be customized to match the Galaxy Watch watch face.
On the inside, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and adaptive refresh rate support. The inner display has a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 425 PPI. Unlike the Z Fold 3, the Flip model features a hole-punch cutout on the main display for the selfie camera.
As with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung hasn’t made any changes to the camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It still features a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP selfie camera on the inside. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 also packs a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing. The phone packs a 3,300mAh dual-cell battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. On the software front, the device runs Android 11 out of the box with Samsung One UI on top. It also comes with a couple of additional software features to help you make the most of the foldable display.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in seven color schemes — Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Gray, White, and Pink — but the Gray, White and Pink variants are Samsung.com exclusives. The device is priced starting at $999 in the US, and it will go on sale from August 27th. Samsung will also offer a Thom Browne edition of the device.
- The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is Samsung's latest clamshell foldable that offers a bigger outer display, high refresh rate inner display, and top-of-the-line hardware.
What are your thoughts on Samsung’s latest foldables? Let us know in the comments below!