Samsung finally brings eSIM support on the U.S. Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

Gone are the days of fumbling about with a tiny piece of plastic and trying to put it in your phone for the sake of cellular connectivity. Thanks to the eSIM technology, you can simply scan and download the SIM card information onto your device. While it’s definitely more convenient than handling physical SIMs, many phones in the U.S. still don’t have eSIM support, even though some of them actually have the eSIM hardware. The newest updates for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are, however, bringing support for eSIM and Dual SIM, Dual Standby (DSDS).

The updated firmware builds are currently rolling out over the air to the T-Mobile Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 users in the form of software version F926USQU1DVEE and F711USQU2DVEE, respectively. The carrier unlocked variants are receiving the eSIM functionality as well, so expect new updates to arrive soon to your smartphone. The releases for the unlocked models can be identified by software version F926U1UEU1DVEE (Galaxy Z Fold 3) / F711U1UEU2DVEE (Galaxy Z Flip 3).

Notably, eSIM support means that these phones are now also dual-SIM capable through eSIM — just like their global counterparts. Interestingly, the update not only adds support for DSDS, it also introduces a bunch of camera features from the Galaxy S22 lineup. Last but not least, the new software comes with the June 2022 Android security patches.

Check out the complete changelog below for a quick overview of the key changes:

Click/tap to expand Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Build DVEE) Overall stability of your device has been improved. The security of your device has been improved. The camera’s functions have been improved. The ‘Auto framing’ feature is supported in video mode and some video call apps. The quality of pictures taken with social or camera apps downloaded from the application store has been improved. eSIM support Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) support

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Build DVEE) Overall stability of your device has been improved. The security of your device has been improved. The camera’s functions have been improved. The Night portrait feature has been enhanced. The telephoto lens is supported in Pro mode. The ‘Auto framing’ feature is supported in video mode and some video call apps. The quality of pictures taken with social or camera apps downloaded from the application store has been improved. eSIM support Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) support



As always, the updates are rolling out in batches. With that said, if you are no stranger to PC-based flashing, you can skip the waiting queue. To do so, grab the latest release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

Source: Samsung Update Server (1, 2, 3, 4), Reddit (1, 2)