Get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Buds 2 for just $1,499 on Amazon

Samsung’s top-of-the-line foldable — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — is one phone that everyone should have a chance to experience. It’s the best foldable phone on the market by far and for good reason. The phone packs flagship hardware, two beautiful high refresh rate displays, and even an under-screen camera. On top of that, it addresses all the issues users faced with the older Galaxy Z Fold models. Sadly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a bit too pricey for the average user. But if you’ve been saving up for one, you’d be glad to know that it’s currently available for just $1,499 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best foldable phone of 2021 and it's currently available at a massive discount on Amazon. Buy from Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched at an eye-watering MSRP of $1,799. But the phone has been available for $1,599 a couple of times since its launch. During Amazon’s ongoing Black Friday sale, the device is available at its lowest price ever, and Amazon is also giving away a Galaxy Buds 2 (worth $120) with each purchase. Make sure you add the Galaxy Buds 2 to your cart to get the promotional offer on your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 If you buy a Galaxy Z Fold 3 on Samsung's store, you'll get a free Galaxy Buds 2 and a wireless charger with each purchase. Only for $50 extra. Buy from Samsung

If you’re also thinking of getting a wireless charger along with the phone, you’d be better off purchasing it on Samsung’s store as the company is giving away both the Galaxy Buds 2 and a wireless charger with each purchase for an additional $50. You can grab that deal by following the link above.

If you’re still not sure whether you should spend so much money on the phone or not, you should probably check out our review of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will give you a good idea of why we think the phone is completely worth the $1,799 launch price and a great deal at $1,499.

