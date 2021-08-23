Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have a headphone jack?

Samsung has finally unveiled its new generation of foldable phones, the most notable being the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Now that these phones are officially set for release in a few weeks, we have a lot of official information about them. If you’re a music aficionado, you may be wondering whether the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a headphone jack. Maybe to the dismay of some, the answer is a simple no. There’s no headphone jack on this model, as there hasn’t been on Samsung flagships for a while.

That shouldn’t really be a surprise, as headphone jacks have long vanished from most flagship phones. Plus, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is thinner, slightly smaller, and lighter than the Fold2, so there was no way a headphone jack would fit now if it didn’t fit before. In addition to not having a headphone jack built-in, the phone also doesn’t come with a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter. Out of the box, any 3.5mm headphones you have just won’t work. Unless you buy an adapter or USB-C headphones, you’re out of luck. Samsung sells its own adapter if you need it.

Of course, another solution is to buy wireless earbuds, like the Galaxy Buds 2, which Samsung is also launching alongside its new foldables. The new Galaxy Buds 2 have noise cancellation, better voice isolation for calls, and they’re the lightest Galaxy Buds yet, costing $149.99 if you’re interested in buying them. Naturally, other wireless earbuds will work too, though the experience might not be as seamless.

If you’re interested in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can make your pre-order below, or check out the best deals on it. The high-end foldable starts at $1,799, which is noticeably less than the $1,999 launch price of the Z Fold 2. This novel phone is also more durable thanks to the new “Armor Aluminum” frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and water resistance. If you want to protect your new phone, check for a list of the best cases you can get for it.