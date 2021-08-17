Thinking of getting a Galaxy Z Fold 3? Here are the Indian Pricing, Availability and Offers

Samsung recently lifted the covers off its latest flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The latest device in Samsung’s Fold lineup brings several improvements over its predecessor, including an updated design, new hardware, a more durable construction, and more. Even with the upgraded hardware and new features, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a fair bit cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Even in the Indian market, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is more affordable than its predecessor. So if you’ve been thinking of getting one, here are all the pricing and availability details you need.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at ₹1,49,999 in India, and you can reserve it right now on Samsung’s website. The device will go on sale in the region starting September 10th, with pre-orders opening on August 24th. Click on the link below to pre-book your Galaxy Z Fold 3 and get some amazing launch offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung's latest and greatest foldable phone. It brings several improvements over the previous model, including high refresh rate displays, an under-screen camera, and top-of-the-line hardware. Buy from Samsung.com

For ₹1,49,999, you’ll get the base 12GB+256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. If you want more storage, you can opt for the 12GB+512GB variant instead, which will set you back ₹1,57,999.

Launch offers in India

Although Samsung isn’t offering any attractive trade-in offers in India, the company is offering some launch offers on the purchase of a new Galaxy Z Fold 3. If you pre-order the device before September 10th, you’ll be eligible for either an upgrade voucher worth ₹7,000 or an HDFC Bank cashback of up to ₹7,000. You’ll also be eligible for a free one year Samsung Care+ plan worth ₹7,999. Additionally, if you reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 before the pre-booking period begins, you’ll get a free Galaxy SmartTag with your purchase.

Colors available in India

While Samsung has launched three color options of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 internationally, only two are making their way to the Indian market — Phantom Black and Phantom Green. The Phantom Silver variant won’t go on sale in the region.

At the moment, it isn’t clear if Samsung plans on launching the third color option in India or not. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more. Before you make a purchase, make sure you check out our hands-on preview of the device.