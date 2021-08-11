Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Pricing, Release Date, and Availability

Samsung has unveiled the latest foldables in town, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, and if you’re looking for a premium smartphone with cutting-edge technology, you can’t look past these two options. It’s starting to look like foldables are the future since they allow you to literally fold the phone in half and store it in your pocket.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you get a tablet that folds into a phone, and with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, you get a clamshell form factor that halves the height of a generic smartphone when folded. If you’re looking to pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 3, here’s when and where it would be available to buy.

Pricing

Let’s get the price out of the way first. The Galaxy Z Fold will retail for a price of $1,799 for the base 256GB variant. This is slightly less than the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from last year and is Samsung’s attempt to tap into a larger demographic with foldables.

Check out the table below for the complete pricing details for the US, the UK, Europe, and India.

Release Date and Availability

As for availability, consumers can pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 3 between August 11th and August 26th, 2021. If you’ve already reserved your Galaxy Z Fold 3 through Samsung’s reservation page prior to the launch, you’re already in the queue to get the device. If you pre-book the phone through Samsung’s website or the Shop Samsung app, you get some extra benefits like $200 worth of Samsung Credit that can be used to buy accessories like the Galaxy Watch 4 or even cases for the phone.

If you opt for a three-year Samsung Care+ plan, you get the first year free of charge, plus an additional discount for the next two years. You can also opt for trade-in when purchasing through Samsung’s website. Samsung is giving you the option to trade in up to four devices up until August 26th which seems crazy. The total credit you can get through this is $800. With eligible trade-ins taken into consideration, those looking to finance can get monthly payments as low as $28 per month for a period of 36 months.

If you’ve pre-booked the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can expect the device to start shipping out from August 27th onwards. By the time you get your hands on the phone, you can check out some of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases to protect your phone and if you haven’t ordered the phone yet, you can also check out the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals for maximum savings.