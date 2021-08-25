Can I remove the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s screen protector?

When reviewers unknowingly started peeling off the protective film from the original Galaxy Fold, it left several phones damaged. Since then, Samsung has been vocal about asking people not to remove the pre-applied protective film from any foldable smartphones. If you’re wondering if that has changed with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the short answer is no. You can’t remove the screen protector from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or use any unapproved protective films on the inner foldable display.

What you can and can’t remove on the Galaxy Z Fold 3

As you take your brand new Galaxy Z Fold 3 out of the box, you’ll notice the care instructions are gone from the plastic film that wraps around the phone. Instead, Samsung has moved the instructions to the initial setup of the phone. Notably, you can remove the plastic wrapping film covering the entire phone — both front and back — and not just the main screen. However, apart from this film, you can’t remove any other screen protector, which will damage the screen.

“Don’t remove the protective film on the main screen or apply unapproved films or stickers,” Samsung warns in the ‘taking care of your phone’ section of the setup.

Note that the outer Cover Display does not have any screen protector in the first place. You can treat this display as any other display. The specific care instructions are applicable to special foldable display only.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Care Instructions

Apart from not removing the screen protector, you shouldn’t press the screen or the under-screen selfie camera with a sharp object, which will also damage it. Although Samsung says the new protective film on the main screen is 80% more durable than previous foldables, it’s still quite fragile.

The company also warns against using other styluses other than the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. Both of these come with retractable tips that can safeguard the screen when you use too much force. In addition, make sure you aren’t folding the phone with anything inside. Lastly, the phone isn’t dust-resistant. However, it’s IPX8 water-resistant. You can use it in 1.5 meters deep freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Pool and beach use are not recommended.

What to do if the screen protector is damaged?

If you’ve accidentally peeled off part of the protective film or it needs to be changed, visit an authorized Samsung service center for a replacement. You may be charged a fee for the screen protector replacement. Don’t do it yourself.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung's latest flagship foldable smartphone. It's powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and runs on Android 11 with One UI.

