The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the long-awaited S Pen Pro

Samsung announced the S Pen Pro alongside the Galaxy S21 series and said it would arrive later in the year. But the company has been pretty quiet about it since, and it’s yet to make it to the market. However, a recent FCC filing for the pen has not only confirmed that it’s coming but that it supports the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well.

The unreleased S Pen Pro has been approved by the FCC with model number EJ-P5450 (via SamMobile). An FCC filing for any product typically means that it’s on the way soon, so we expect Samsung to launch it with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in August. This coincides with recent rumors, which suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the S Pen. It’s worth noting that leaked renders of the device shared by Evan Blass also showed an S Pen alongside the Z Fold 3 with “Fold Edition” inscribed at the top.

According to the label included in the FCC filing, the S Pen Pro will be fully compatible with the following devices:

Galaxy Note 10 Lite (presumably also the Note 10 and Note 10+)

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Duo

Galaxy Tab S7 series

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

The S Pen Pro will contain a battery that will charge via USB-C. It will support Air Actions over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). While it would make sense for Samsung to launch it during the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11th, there’s a chance that the company might launch it separately. As of now, it’s unclear how it will be distributed and whether or not Z Fold 3 buyers will get one with their purchase. It’s also worth noting that the S Pen that launched with the Galaxy S21 series did not offer support for Air Gestures.