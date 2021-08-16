Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have an S Pen slot?

If you’ve been waiting for Samsung’s latest foldable phones, they’re finally out now. You can pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 3 if you want a foldable tablet in your pocket or if you want a small, clamshell device, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be for you. Since both these foldables are Samsung’s latest premium flagships, they come with top-of-the-line specs and features. In fact, Samsung even got rid of its Note series of phones in favor of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 which might be a good move if more people adapt to the foldable form factor.

Since the Galaxy Note series isn’t around anymore, Samsung had to include one feature from the Note line-up that would please consumers who are switching from that series to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and that’s support for the S Pen. The S Pen has been a signature accessory that used to come bundled with the Note series and could be tucked into the phone’s chassis when not in use. This made it extremely convenient to carry around since you could use the S Pen to take quick notes or doodle on your phone and when done, you could just pop it back into the phone itself without fear of losing it.

However, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung won’t be bundling in the S Pen with the phone itself. It’s a separate accessory that you’ll need to purchase and as a result, there’s no S Pen slot on the phone to store the stylus. You’ll either have to carry it separately or get the specific flip case that Samsung sells in order to store the S Pen along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

There are two S Pen options you can get for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — the S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro. The case can only house the smaller Fold Edition S Pen. If you’re getting the S Pen Pro, you have no other option than to carry it separately in your pocket or in your backpack.

It’s understandable Samsung couldn’t put in a slot for the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Making a foldable phone is already an engineering challenge. Plus the phone is already quite thick and adding a slot for the S Pen would only make it thicker. The S Pen Pro is even longer and thicker than the other S Pen, so it would have been even more of a challenge, considering it is longer than the Fold’s length too. Hopefully, with future generations of the foldable, Samsung figures out a way to integrate the regular S Pen within the phone itself, just like the Note series.

