Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 come with the S Pen included?

After a lot of online leaks and rumors, Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. These are Samsung’s most premium smartphones and this time, they’re aiming at the masses. Samsung wants more people to adapt to the foldable form factor so, as a result, the pricing of the foldables this year has also come down slightly. They’ve even got rid of the Galaxy Note series which may disappoint a lot of stylus lovers out there. However, Samsung did include support for the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

If you’re switching from an older Note series device, you’re essentially getting a larger canvas now in the form of the large internal display on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and you can do everything you could on earlier Note devices, provided you buy the S Pen (Fold Edition) or S Pen Pro separately.

Yes, you’ll have to purchase the S Pen separately since it’s not going to be included in the box. Unlike the Note series of phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 doesn’t have a slot on the phone itself to house the S Pen.

This might seem inconvenient to a lot of people since you’ll now have to carry around the S Pen separately and there’s a good chance you might lose it since it’s not always attached to the phone. To solve this problem, Samsung is selling a case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that can house the S Pen when it’s not in use.

You’re going to have two options for an S Pen — the S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro. The Pro version has some additional features that may appeal to you depending on your usage but for most people, the Fold Edition should suffice.

If you’re confused as to which S Pen you should get for your Galaxy Z Fold 3, we have a dedicated article telling you the difference between the two accessories. You can also take a look at the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals if you’re planning to pick one up or if you’ve already got your hands on one, you can protect it using some of the best cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

S Pen Fold Edition S Pen for Z Fold 3 This is the standard S Pen Fold Edition for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Get this if you plan on using the S Pen only with the Z Fold 3. View at Samsung

Samsung S Pen Pro For multiple devices The S Pen Pro enables you to take notes and scribble on the Galaxy Z Fold 3's large display, making it the perfect replacement to the Galaxy Note series. Buy S Pen