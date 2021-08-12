The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is here – pre-order now and save BIG!
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 come with the S Pen included?
August 12, 2021 5:20am Comment

After a lot of online leaks and rumors, Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. These are Samsung’s most premium smartphones and this time, they’re aiming at the masses. Samsung wants more people to adapt to the foldable form factor so, as a result, the pricing of the foldables this year has also come down slightly. They’ve even got rid of the Galaxy Note series which may disappoint a lot of stylus lovers out there. However, Samsung did include support for the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

If you’re switching from an older Note series device, you’re essentially getting a larger canvas now in the form of the large internal display on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and you can do everything you could on earlier Note devices, provided you buy the S Pen (Fold Edition) or S Pen Pro separately.

Yes, you’ll have to purchase the S Pen separately since it’s not going to be included in the box. Unlike the Note series of phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 doesn’t have a slot on the phone itself to house the S Pen.

Galaxy S-Pen Pro with a physical switch next to the S-Pen Fold Edition

This might seem inconvenient to a lot of people since you’ll now have to carry around the S Pen separately and there’s a good chance you might lose it since it’s not always attached to the phone. To solve this problem, Samsung is selling a case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that can house the S Pen when it’s not in use.

You’re going to have two options for an S Pen — the S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro. The Pro version has some additional features that may appeal to you depending on your usage but for most people, the Fold Edition should suffice.

S-Pen Pro and S-Pen Fold Edition

If you’re confused as to which S Pen you should get for your Galaxy Z Fold 3, we have a dedicated article telling you the difference between the two accessories. You can also take a look at the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals if you’re planning to pick one up or if you’ve already got your hands on one, you can protect it using some of the best cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

