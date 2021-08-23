Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have an SD Card slot?

Samsung has launched its highly anticipated foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Showcased at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event, the new smartphone is an update for last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2. The company has also announced the new Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earphones. The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with new upgrades both in the hardware and design departments where, apart from the mighty powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, the foldable offers support for its own S-Pen stylus, dual AMOLED displays with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and is also the first waterproof foldable smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with 12GB of RAM and the option of choosing between 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the new model doesn’t come with an SD card slot, which means you can’t expand the storage. In such situations, it’s best that you purchase the phone variant that not only satisfies the storage needs of your present, but also has enough headroom to last you for as long as you generally keep your phones with you. A good way to assess this is to check the current storage used on your device and whether your current device would last you another two years. For instance, if your current smartphone only has 32GB of storage, and you’re just about using 10GB of it, you’d be just fine going for the 256GB storage unit on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Similarly, if your current phone has 128GB storage and you’ve already encountered the “Storage Full” message, then you’d best go with the 512GB variant as that gives you more headroom.

However, with multiple cloud storage options, we doubt that you’ll need more than 512GB of storage. If you manage to fill up the smartphone, data can be easily offloaded using an external USB drive, as the smartphone supports OTG.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available at a starting price of $1,799, with pre-orders starting August 11th. Do check out the best deals for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the best cases to keep the smartphone protected.