How many software updates will the Galaxy Z Fold 3 get?

There’s no doubt Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the most innovative smartphones you can buy today. You get the convenience and portability of a smartphone, with tablet functionality on the inner display. Of course, when you buy a new phone, software support is also important. Samsung is one of the best in the business when it comes to updating their phones in a timely fashion. The Z Fold 3 will receive Android platform updates as well as monthly security updates. In this article we’ll go over the support timeline for each type of update.

Android OS updates

When we talk about Android OS updates, this means the phone receives an entirely new version of the Android operating system. These updates always come with a bevy of new features and also some usability improvements from Google. Samsung adds to this experience by adding additional One UI features on top of the newest version of Android.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 launches with Android 11, but it will get at least three years of Android OS updates. This means you’re guaranteed Android 12, 13 and 14 will all run on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Security updates

Security updates are less about new features and usability improvements and more about keeping your device safe. These updates often patch known vulnerabilities, but can also fix some small bugs in the software as well. These updates don’t generally update the underlying Android operating system. Samsung pushes security updates regularly to all of their phones. Flagship devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 tend to get monthly security patches very fast.

Samsung guarantees consumer models of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will receive at least four years of security updates. For business customers using the enterprise edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung guarantees a minimum of five years of security updates. Most business customers will want to upgrade long before support ends, which means you should be covered for the life of the phone.

Among Android OEMs, Samsung is one of the best at updating their phones quickly and keeping them updated over time. When you buy the new Z Fold 3, you’ll do so knowing your software is covered for the foreseeable future. Now your software is protected, you might want to consider picking up a case to protect that expensive hardware. If you’re still considering a purchase of the Z Fold 3, check out our guide to the best deals.