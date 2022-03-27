Looking to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 3? Samsung US is offering $100 in store credits and accepting cracked screen trade-ins today

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the best foldables out there, even so far in 2022. While other foldables have come along that better serve different sets of use cases, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 remains a premier choice thanks to its wide availability and improved durability over its predecessor. Samsung’s software promise for the flagship foldable is also unmatched in the Android ecosystem, marking the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as one of the first foldables that can feasibly be held for longer-term use. If you’re in the USA and looking to pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 3, today is the day, as Samsung is offering a great deal as part of its Spring Discover sale event.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 As part of its Spring Discover sale event, Samsung is offering a bunch of incentives for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. like a $100 eCertificate for store credits, Enhanced Trade-in of up to $950 on cracked screen devices, 40% off on Galaxy Tab S7 series bundles, $100 of Google Play Store credits, and more. View at Samsung

The Spring Discover sale event is on its last day today in the US, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the highlight product. First off, Samsung is offering a $100 eCertificate when you purchase the Fold 3. This eCertificate is valid as credit on Samsung.com and can be used against future purchases until the end of this year. Along with this, you can stack some other offers. For instance, Samsung is offering up to $950 off as Enhanced Trade-in, and it accepts devices with cracked screens (though the best values are provided for devices within the Samsung family). For instance, a cracked screen Galaxy S21 Ultra can get you up to $950 off, while a cracked screen Galaxy Z Fold 2 can get you up to $900 off. Samsung even accepts multiple devices as trade-ins, so this can be a hassle-free way to get more value of some of your older devices sitting in your drawer.

Further, if you want, you can bundle a Galaxy Tab S7 series device and get 40% discount on the tablet. Beyond this, every purchase also gets the usual offers: $100 of Google Play Store credits, 3 months of Spotify Premium, 6 months of SiriusXM streaming, and 4 months of YouTube Premium (for new accounts only).

Note that the eCertificate and Enhanced Trade-In on cracked screen devices is valid for only today and in the US. So if you ever wanted to jump in on the foldable hype train, today is the perfect day to snag a good deal for it.