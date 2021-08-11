Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unboxing: What’s in the box?

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has finally been announced, bringing with it a host of improvements including new IPX8 water resistance, 120Hz refresh rate across both displays, and a new slimmer, lighter, and thinner form factor. Having spent some time with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for our hands-on preview, I’m so excited about Samsung’s new foldable, and they’ve just arrived!

As I get into the full review, you might be wondering – what comes in the box? Here’s our Galaxy Z Fold 3 unboxing!

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unboxing: What are the box contents?

Here’s everything that comes in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 box:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 in your choice of color

USB C-to-C Data Cable

SIM Card Ejection Pin

Following on from the Galaxy S21 series earlier this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 doesn’t come with a charger in the box. It supports up to 25W wired charging and Samsung also offers an official Galaxy Z Fold 3 charger, although our collection of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 chargers also has several alternative options.

As a reminder, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also features a 7.6-inch main display and a 6.2-inch Cover Display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage; there’s a triple camera set up and the first-ever Under Display Camera on a Samsung smartphone for selfies taken with the main display.

I’m a huge fan of the Galaxy Z Fold range having used both the original Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for the past two years, and the improvements in this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 are exactly what I was looking for. The addition of the S Pen Pro means the Z Fold 3 has virtually everything you could want in a smartphone.

Does it deliver on this promise? Check out our Galaxy Z Fold 3 hands-on preview, stay tuned for our full review, and let us know if you have any questions in the meantime! Once you’re ready to order, don’t miss our updated list of the Best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals and we’ve also rounded up the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases so you can protect your shiny new foldable!