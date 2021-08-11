Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Fold 2: Practical improvements for the generation bump

Go through recent smartphone history and you’d be hard-pressed to find a phone that improved on the last generation as much as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 upgraded from the original Fold. In fact, I personally think the Galaxy Z Fold 2 brought one of the biggest generation-to-generation hardware improvements in smartphone history. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 had a more durable, practical hinge design; a much larger outside “cover screen” that made the original’s look like a joke; and a cleaner, faster-refreshing inside screen with fewer interruptions. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, at first glance/touch, doesn’t bring as big a jump over the last generation.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 uses virtually the same camera system, has the same screen dimensions, the hinge feels mostly the same, and one of its two selfie cameras actually got a downgrade in terms of megapixel count.

This doesn’t mean Samsung slacked off this year. The South Korean tech giant made tangible improvements to the Z Fold 3 too. They’re just not as immediately noticeable this time around because these upgrades focus on improving practicality, to make the Z Fold 3 more usable and approachable for more people.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 2 Specs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 CPU Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 865+ Dimensions and weight Folded: 158.2 x 67.1 x 16.0mm

Unfolded: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm

Weight: 271g Folded: 159.2 x 68 x 16.8 mm

Unfolded: 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9 mm

Weight: 283g Display Main screen: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic -AMOLED 2X Display

22.5:18 aspect ratio

2208 x 1768

120Hz Cover screen: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

24.5:9 aspect ratio

2268 x 832

120Hz Main screen: 7.6-inch AMOLED 2X Display

22.5:18 aspect ratio

2208 x 1768

120Hz Cover screen: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

24.5:9 aspect ratio

2268 x 832

60Hz Camera 12MP Ultra-wide, f/2.2 ultra-wide, FoV 123-degree

12MP Wide, f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

12MP Tele, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom 12MP Ultra-wide, f/2.2 ultra-wide, FoV 123-degree

12MP Wide, f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

12MP Tele, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom Memory 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery 4,400mAh dual battery 4,500mAh Network LTE: Enhanced 4X4 MIMO, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat. 20

5G: Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave Water Resistance IPX8 None Sensors Capacitive fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor (analog), Proximity sensor, Light sensor, Wacom layer for stylus input Capacitive fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor (analog), Proximity sensor, Light sensor OS Android 11 Colors Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze Price Starts at $1,799.99 Starts at $1,999.99

About this article: I tested a pre-retail unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in a private Samsung briefing; I also own a self-purchased Galaxy Z Fold 2 which has been my daily driver on-and-off for almost a year. Samsung had no input in this article.

What’s new in the Galaxy Z Fold 3?

Looking at the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 from afar, it’d be hard to spot differences other than different color schemes. The two phones share similar dimensions when folded and unfolded, although the Z Fold 3 is a hair smaller in all three (height, width, thickness) dimensions, as well as 12g lighter. These are all good things, as large screen foldables up until today are still a bit on the bulky/heavy side.

No one is going to call the Z Fold 3 light and slim, but it’s still progress in the right direction, and every gram shredded is generally good for handheld devices. There’s also a subtle refinement in the corner of the hinge area, in that the Z Fold 3’s corners are now rounder and not as sharp as the Z Fold 2’s.

The Z Fold 3 is also more durable than the Z Fold 2, and any other foldable phone before it. Like its smaller sibling the Z Flip 3, the Z Fold 3 is rated IPX8 for water resistance (the first foldable phones to achieve this feat), and its aluminum hinge area is constructed out of a tougher type of aluminum that Samsung calls “Armor Aluminum” (it’s supposed to be 10% stronger). The material used to construct the folding OLED screen is also supposedly stronger, although for now we can only take Samsung at their word, as only time will tell on these increased durability claims.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is more durable than the Z Fold 2, and any other foldable phone before it.

I will say this: I used the original Galaxy Fold and the Z Fold 2 regularly for close to a year each and neither of my devices ever saw damage or malfunction. So I didn’t think previous Samsung foldables were that fragile, to begin with. Now the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is officially marketed as more durable, so this only means good news.

In another first, the main screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports Samsung’s S-Pen stylus — although you have to make a new purchase to make use of this, as the Z Fold 3 doesn’t support previous S-Pens, not even the one that was released alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Instead, the only styluses that will work with the Z Fold 3 are the new S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition. The former is the new alpha Samsung S Pen, as it supports every Samsung S Pen device past and present, as well as featuring Bluetooth capabilities. The S Pen Fold Edition only works with the Fold 3 and does not feature Bluetooth.

The Z Fold 3’s main screen is now almost entirely uninterrupted, as the inner selfie camera has been shoved underneath the screen. On the other hand, last year’s Z Fold 2 used a conventional hole-punch method to wrap the screen around the camera.

This under-screen camera technology is really new, and here it works mostly well. I say mostly because while photos captured by the 4MP camera are decent and don’t appear hazy like ZTE’s under-screen camera, the camera isn’t entirely invisible when not in use. When the Z Fold 3 has a white background on the screen — like a webpage — the part of the screen that’s covering the selfie camera can at times flicker.

I think the hole-punch design on the Z Fold 2 is small enough to not be a distraction — this appears to be a case of Samsung fixing what isn’t broken.

Elsewhere, the Z Fold 3 got the expected SoC upgrade to Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, and the outside cover screen now also refreshes at 120Hz like the main screen (the Z Fold 2’s cover screen was a 60Hz panel).

What’s mostly the same between the Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 2?

Other than the ability to use an S-Pen (which requires a separate purchase), using the Z Fold 3 feels very similar to using the Z Fold 2. The phone’s lighter weight will be noticeable I suspect, after prolonged usage sessions, but in my 60 minutes of handling the device, it felt in the hand just like the Z Fold 2.

One area that’s virtually identical is the camera hardware. The Z Fold 3 brings back the same triple-camera system as the Z Fold 2, which means these cameras are pretty good but fall behind what premium slab flagships offer. For example, the 12MP 2x telephoto zoom lens of the Z Fold 3 (and Z Fold 2) is objectively weak when compared to the zoom lenses of the Galaxy S21 Ultra or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. The Z Fold 3’s image sensors are smaller than those two Ultra phones too.

To be fair, I’m nitpicky with my cameras because I take a lot of zoom photography and I’m privileged/spoiled to have used all the latest slab flagships. For most people, the Z Fold 3/Z Fold 2’s camera system is more than good enough.

Conclusion: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a worthy upgrade for artists and those often near water

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 isn’t going to bring a noticeably superior camera or display experience, and while the Snapdragon 888 is powerful, it’s not like the Snapdragon 865+ is underpowered. So in other words, if you already own the Z Fold 2, you should only consider the Z Fold 3 if you really want to use the S-Pen or IPX8 water resistance. Or if you have money to spend and don’t mind.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Z Fold 3 doesn't bring immediate jaw-dropping improvements over the Z Fold 2, but it does bring very practical improvements such as water resistance and S-Pen support. Plus it's cheaper than the previous Folds, so that's a win. View at Samsung

Otherwise, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still a very damn good phone, one of the best foldables even in summer 2021, and will still give you that awesome tablet-in-your-pocket experience.