Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

Samsung just wrapped up its biggest event for the year, and we saw some exciting new devices at Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The company has officially announced the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Watch 4 series. The Z Fold 3 has been the most anticipated product out of the lot, and by the looks of it, the new foldable is highly refined in terms of the design and packs some seriously good hardware.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with similar-sized displays as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which means you get a 6.2-inch outer display while you get a 7.6-inch folding display on the inside. However, both of the displays on the Z Fold 3 now sport Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The inner display also brings support for the S Pen, and while Samsung is not going to ship one with the smartphone, you can buy one separately.

As for the design, the overall dimensions are more or less the same, and it weighs a tad bit lighter when compared to its predecessor. Overall, it looks a lot better, with the camera module looking clean and consistent, and the corners seem to be rounder. Samsung has made the handset more durable and uses Corning Gorilla Victus on the outside with “Armor Aluminum,” which is claimed to be the strongest aluminum frame on a Samsung smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also water resistant, having an IPX8 rating. Samsung says that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are the first folding smartphones in the world that are water-resistant and can withstand 1.5m of freshwater for 30 minutes. This should give users some peace of mind, especially when one is spending so much money on a smartphone. However, note that the fine print says that beach use is still not advised as the phones are not dust-resistant in any way — the IP rating is “X” for dust resistance, indicating “not applicable”.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available for pre-orders starting 11 August 2021, with a starting price of $1,799.