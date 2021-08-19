Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have wireless charging support?

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone. It’s the third foldable in its Fold series that also includes the original Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The smartphone packs top-of-the-line specifications, including a battery capacity of 4,400mAh. Additionally, you get a USB Type-C port that supports up to 25W of fast wired charging, and if you’re wondering whether the phone also supports wireless charging, the short answer is yes.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports up to 10W of fast wireless charging. As you can expect, the company won’t bundle a compatible wireless charger (or even a wired charging brick for that matter) with the phone. So, if you’re looking to buy a wireless charger for the phone, we’ve picked the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 wireless chargers on the market.

In addition to the 10W wireless charging, the phone is also capable of 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Meaning you’ll be able to charge other phones, wireless earbuds, or smartwatches from your phone.

Among other specifications, you’ll get a 7.6-inch QXGA+ flexible AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED cover screen with Gorilla Glass Victus. Both screens have a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage up to 512GB.

There are five cameras on the phone, including two selfie cameras — one outside and one inside. The other three are also outside and will act as your main cameras. You get a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP telephoto camera. S-Pen support is also present.

Samsung offers the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in three color options — Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. Lastly, the phone is slimmer, lighter, and more durable than the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s latest flagship foldable smartphone. It's powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and runs on Android 11 with One UI. Buy from Samsung

