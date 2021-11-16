Samsung rolls out second One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung has gotten considerably better at delivering updates to its phones in the last few years. When it comes to Android 12, the Galaxy S21 series was one of the first non-Pixel smartphones to get the stable update in the form of One UI 4.0. Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have also received a taste of Android 12 last month through the Korean OEM’s beta initiative. The company has now released a new One UI 4 beta build for the 2021 Galaxy foldables, which further refines the overall software experience.

As announced on the Samsung Community forums, the second One UI 4.0 beta has gradually started rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 with firmware version ZUKA. The update comes with the November 2021 Android security patches and it is available for the US, Indian, and Korean models. While the latest release doesn’t introduce any massive changes, it does come with several fixes to address the bugs and issues reported by the beta participants.

If you’re on the first One UI 4 beta, you should receive the new update soon. Due to the fact that this is a beta channel update, regular users will not get the update prompt on their phones. In case you want to try out the bleeding edge development without beta enrollment, you have to download the appropriate OTA packages for your model from our One UI 4.0 update tracker and sideload them using the stock recovery environment in proper sequence. It is highly recommended that you back up your data before proceeding, though.

According to Samsung’s One UI 4.0 update roadmap, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 are slated to receive the stable Android 12 update in December 2021 (or January 2022) in certain regions.