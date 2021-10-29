Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are now getting One UI 4 beta update with Android 12

After rolling out One UI 4.0 beta builds based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has now expanded the beta initiative to its latest foldable devices — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The first One UI 4.0 beta builds for the third generation Galaxy Fold devices are now rolling out in South Korea and India.

As per several posts on our forums and the Samsung Community website, the owners of both these devices can now register for the One UI 4.0 public beta through the Samsung Members app and subsequently get the update prompt. The initial beta builds with version F711BXXU2ZUJF (for the Galaxy Z Flip 3) and F926BXXU1ZUJF (for the Galaxy Z Fold 3) bring in all of the new features included in the stable Android 12 codebase to the foldables, along with several improvements to Samsung’s own One UI skin. Notably, the Thom Browne edition is excluded from the beta as of now.

The standard disclaimer for all betas apply here too, namely that beta software tends to contain bugs. If you are looking for a stable OS for your shiny new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3 that serves all your needs flawlessly, you should stay away from beta programs. Samsung’s public beta builds are usually more polished than the internal test firmware packages, but there is still a possibility that something crucial is broken.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 XDA Forums || Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 XDA Forums

In case you have an eligible device like the Galaxy Z Fold 3/Flip 3, but you haven’t rolled into the One UI 4.0 beta program yet, you’ll have to do so in the Samsung Members app. While you’re inside the app, you should see an option for enrolling in the beta program after tapping the “Notices” button. On the following screen, tap on the enroll button and then wait a few minutes for the app to process your enrollment. After that, head over to the Software update page on your device and tap on check for updates to download the public beta release.