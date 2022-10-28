Samsung extended the One UI 5 beta program to its foldables two weeks ago, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 from last year. The company then opened the beta program for its latest flagship foldables, followed by older models like the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are now receiving the third One UI 5 beta build with a host of bug fixes and camera improvements.

The latest One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 (firmware version ZVJF) has started rolling out to users in South Korea and India. It addresses some of the issues found in the previous releases, brings the Android security patches for November 2022, and includes some camera improvements. Check out the section below for the full changelog:

Bugs fixed: No audio in buds when change source through Media Panel in BT Carkit Talkback does not translate the button label in sub-display Wallpaper temporarily appears smaller when unfolding with TB Theme applied Performance issues for Entry Time, Sluggish, and Memory Leak Task bar disappears when unfolding after changing Swipe gestures on the cover screen Camera Tracking AF disabled Camera Preview stuttering Phone crashes and restarts when getting a notification from Signal message app Settings Exception Camera punch hole is drawn in the camera selfie mode in 16:9 ration of the main screen Content paused when device is folded into flex mode Remove flicker in Super slow motion editor: Video editor is closed when playing after setting on Camera cannot focus when switching lenses while shooting Director's view OTG Settings ANR Camera cannot enter AR Emoji Studio > Cover screen Other minor bug fixes



If you've installed a previous One UI 5 beta build on your Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3, you should receive the latest beta release via an OTA update in the coming days. You can also check for it manually by heading to the Software updates section in the device settings.