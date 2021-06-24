Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 look amazing in these leaked renders

We may only be a little over a month away from the launch of Samsung’s next foldable phones, but thanks a major leak by Evan Blass of @evleaks fame, we now know for sure what both devices look like. The leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 that Blass posted today match up with the sketchy leak that we saw at the start of May, meaning that this is the final design of both of these devices.

The second image in Blass’ tweets shows the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 alongside an S-Pen that has “Fold Edition” written on it, basically confirming that S Pen support is present. There were conflicting reports earlier in the year about S-Pen support, but a recent FCC filing more or less confirmed it’ll be supported. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks slimmer than its predecessor, and the cameras are rather unimposing. There were rumors that there will be an under-display camera on the inside display of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, though it doesn’t look like the camera is underneath the display in this render.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, features a two-tone design, with the vertically stacked cameras being placed beside an outward-facing screen that seems to be able to show notifications, matching what we previously saw in earlier leaks. While it’s likely we won’t be hearing about either of these devices for at least a month, the company does have an event scheduled for MWC primarily focusing on smartwatches, where it promises to show off new additions to the “Galaxy ecosystem.”

We almost certainly won’t be hearing anything concrete about either of these devices at the company’s scheduled MWC event as we’re expecting the official launch to happen sometime in August. There’s a lot of exciting stuff in the pipeline from Samsung, and these leaks are likely only the beginning.