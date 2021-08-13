Samsung will let you trade in up to 4 devices for the Galaxy Z Fold 3/Flip 3

Samsung has just launched two of its best foldables to date — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. While the phones are more affordable than their predecessors, they’re not cheap by any means. Starting at $1,799 for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and $999 for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the phones are certainly not for everyone. However, this is Samsung’s biggest push with foldables and they’re aiming at a larger demographic this time around. As a result, there are some enticing offers that you can take advantage of if you’re planning to pick up a new foldable, including additional trade-in value.

Samsung is known to offer good trade-in value for its new flagships but with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, they’re taking it to a new level. The company is allowing you to trade in up to 4 devices with a maximum credit of $900 per device. You can get that maximum credit only on one device, though, with the other three devices getting lesser value. However, if you have 4 decent phones that aren’t too old and are in good condition, you can save a lot of money and get yourself a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or a Z Flip 3 for a big discount. Note that the trade-in values for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are higher than what you would get with the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

You can head over to Samsung’s website and input the phones that you have to get the total trade-in value. Samsung will even let you trade in tablets and accessories like smartwatches so you don’t necessarily have to hunt for older phones. We tried to generate a trade-in value using a realistic scenario where one would want to trade in their Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, an old iPad Pro, an Apple Watch Series 3, and a two-year-old Samsung Galaxy S10+. The total value for these gadgets put together is $1150. This will bring the overall price of owning a Galaxy Z Fold 3 down to just $650.

While the trade-in value isn’t extraordinary, it’s still a nice way to bring the price down a little bit while getting rid of older gadgets that you may no longer be using. Are you planning on getting yourself the Galaxy Z Fold 3? If yes, you might want to check out some of the best deals on the device in case you want to club some other offers with the trade-in benefits.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung's latest foldable phone which has support for the S Pen. View at Samsung