Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 could be Samsung’s first foldables with water resistance

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch date right around the corner, there are still some questions left to answer about both of these foldables. Thanks to leaks, however, we are learning more and more about the two foldables. One thing we weren’t sure of is whether or not Samsung’s next-gen foldables will be more durable, more specifically whether either of these devices are water resistant. According to leakers Evan Blass and Max Weinbach, it seems that they may offer some water protection. Both leakers claim the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be IPX8 rated.

Few upcoming foldable details. Z Flip3

– 6.7″ internal / 1.9″ cover displays

– 12MP x2 (rear) / 10MP (selfie) Z Fold3

– 7.6″ internal / 6.2″ external displays

– 12MP x3 (rear) / 10MP (cover selfie) / 4MP (main selfie)

– 2 optional S-Pens (Pro and Fold Edition) Both phones IPX8 pic.twitter.com/lPm60yCzvt — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 26, 2021

Flip3 and Fold3 are IPX8 https://t.co/Lenz8aOuCV — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 21, 2021

An IPX8 rating is quite significant, as it means that both foldables can survive being submerged in water more than 1 meter in depth, though we don’t know how far they can be submerged. Samsung’s previous foldables weren’t water resistant, and many thought that would be inherent to the design of foldables. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case this time around. Keep in mind that an IP water resistance rating doesn’t mean the two foldables are waterproof and that Samsung may not replace your phone for free under warranty if they get water damaged.

In his tweet, Blass also revealed more information about the displays and cameras of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will apparently have a 6.7-inch internal display and a 1.9-inch cover display, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 7.6-inch internal display and 6.2-inch external displays. The Z Flip 3 will have two 12MP rear cameras and a 10MP selfie camera, while the Z Fold 3 will have three 12MP cameras, one 10MP cover selfie, and one 4MP selfie camera. The Z Fold 3 will also have 2 optional S-Pens: a Pro pen and a Fold Edition pen. Earlier today, we saw renders of the Z Fold 3’s case with an S Pen slot, so it seems one of the Galaxy Note lines key features is making its way to another Galaxy product lineup.